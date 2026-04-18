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James Madison Forward Justin McBride Eying Kentucky Visit

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR

As Kentucky continues to work to fill out its 2026-27 roster, more names continue to come onto the scene. The latest player Kentucky has its eyes on is James Madison forward Justin McBride.

McBride, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Plano, TX, told KSR+ that he’s eying a visit to Kentucky for Tuesday, April 21. He is working to confirm the visit as he sorts out transcript details.

During the 2025-26 season, McBride averaged 15.3 points on 49.4 percent shooting, with 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in 31 games. Before James Madison, McBride spent the 2023-24 season at Oklahoma State and the 2024-25 season at Nevada.

Coming out of high school, McBride was the No. 125 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was also the No. 40 power forward and the No. 18 player in the state of Texas.

Kentucky’s 2026-27 Roster

Kentucky is in the midst of building its 2026-27 roster. KSR+ is tracking its full roster throughout the spring:

ReturneesMalachi MorenoKam WilliamsTrent Noah, and Reece Potter

Transfer CommitmentsZoom Diallo (Washington)

TBDBraydon Hawthorne

High School CommitsMason Williams

DeparturesOtega OwehDenzel AberdeenJasper JohnsonAndrija JelavicCollin ChandlerBrandon GarrisonJayden QuaintanceJaland Lowe, and Mouhamed Dioubate.

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2026-04-18