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James Madison Forward Justin McBride Locks In Kentucky Visit

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck59 minutes agoPolacheckKSR

James Madison forward Justin McBride has been eyeing a visit to Kentucky for the last few days. Now, he has a date locked in.

McBride, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Plano, TX, told KSR that he has set his Kentucky official visit for Wednesday, April 22.

During the 2025-26 season, McBride averaged 15.3 points on 49.4 percent shooting, with 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in 31 games. Before James Madison, McBride spent the 2023-24 season at Oklahoma State and the 2024-25 season at Nevada.

Coming out of high school, McBride was the No. 125 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was also the No. 40 power forward and the No. 18 player in the state of Texas.

Kentucky’s 2026-27 Roster

Kentucky is in the midst of building its 2026-27 roster. KSR+ is tracking its full roster throughout the spring:

ReturneesMalachi MorenoKam WilliamsTrent Noah, and Reece Potter

Transfer CommitmentsZoom Diallo (Washington), Alex Wilkins (Furman)

TBDBraydon Hawthorne

High School CommitsMason Williams

DeparturesOtega OwehDenzel AberdeenJasper JohnsonAndrija JelavicCollin ChandlerBrandon GarrisonJayden QuaintanceJaland Lowe, and Mouhamed Dioubate.

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2026-04-20