James Madison Forward Justin McBride Locks In Kentucky Visit
James Madison forward Justin McBride has been eyeing a visit to Kentucky for the last few days. Now, he has a date locked in.
McBride, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Plano, TX, told KSR that he has set his Kentucky official visit for Wednesday, April 22.
During the 2025-26 season, McBride averaged 15.3 points on 49.4 percent shooting, with 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game in 31 games. Before James Madison, McBride spent the 2023-24 season at Oklahoma State and the 2024-25 season at Nevada.
Coming out of high school, McBride was the No. 125 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was also the No. 40 power forward and the No. 18 player in the state of Texas.
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Kentucky’s 2026-27 Roster
Kentucky is in the midst of building its 2026-27 roster. KSR+ is tracking its full roster throughout the spring:
Returnees: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Trent Noah, and Reece Potter
Transfer Commitments: Zoom Diallo (Washington), Alex Wilkins (Furman)
TBD: Braydon Hawthorne
High School Commits: Mason Williams
Departures: Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson, Andrija Jelavic, Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrison, Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe, and Mouhamed Dioubate.
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