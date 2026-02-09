Kentucky is finalist for 3-star QB Jamison Roberts
Kentucky is on the hunt for a quarterback commit in the 2027 class. The staff has DJ Hunter in the fold but the Cats want to find more help at the position. Some realistic target emerged during January’s evaluation period. One of those targets is beginning decision-making mode.
The Cats are in the hunt with seven other programs for Saraland (Ala.) High quarterback Jamison Roberts.
Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss are all finalists for the three-star prospect.
“Kentucky has a lot of offensive minds on that new staff,” Roberts told Chad Simmons. They have coached and developed guys like Dante Moore and Garrett Nussmeier, so they have a great history with guys on a high level.”
Top 10
- 1Trending
UK 74, Tennessee 71
Cats comeback to sweep the Vols!
- 2New
Super Bowl ad
Will Stein and an all-time UK FB highlight reel
- 3Hot
'96 team
mobbed Pope after win
- 4Hot
"Bad mother****er"
Chandler is Captain Clutch
- 5Hot
"Tunnel of Doom"
is making Kentucky more physical.
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan issued a scholarship offer to Jamison Roberts on Feb. 2. One week later, UK has been named a finalist. The three-star prospect has a March visit scheduled with Oklahoma. Auburn, Oklahoma, and Northwestern visited the quarterback multiple times during the January evaluation period.
There are multiple quarterback names now emerging for Kentucky. Jamison Roberts will be one to watch moving forward.
2025 Kentucky football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Sept. 5
|Youngstown State
|Kroger Field
|Sept. 12
|Alabama
|Kroger Field
|Sept. 19
|at Texas A&M
|Kyle Field
|Sept. 26
|South Alabama
|Kroger Field
|Oct. 3
|at South Carolina
|Williams-Brice Stadium
|Oct. 10
|LSU
|Kroger Field
|Oct. 17
|at Oklahoma
|Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
|Oct. 24
|Vanderbilt
|Kroger Field
|Nov. 7
|at Tennessee
|Neyland Stadium
|Nov. 14
|Florida
|Kroger Field
|Nov. 21
|at Missouri
|Faurot Field
|Nov. 28
|Louisville
|Kroger Field
Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+
KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball season for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard