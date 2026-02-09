Kentucky is finalist for 3-star QB Jamison Roberts

Kentucky is on the hunt for a quarterback commit in the 2027 class. The staff has DJ Hunter in the fold but the Cats want to find more help at the position. Some realistic target emerged during January’s evaluation period. One of those targets is beginning decision-making mode.

The Cats are in the hunt with seven other programs for Saraland (Ala.) High quarterback Jamison Roberts.

Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, Iowa, Kentucky, Northwestern, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss are all finalists for the three-star prospect.

“Kentucky has a lot of offensive minds on that new staff,” Roberts told Chad Simmons. They have coached and developed guys like Dante Moore and Garrett Nussmeier, so they have a great history with guys on a high level.”

Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan issued a scholarship offer to Jamison Roberts on Feb. 2. One week later, UK has been named a finalist. The three-star prospect has a March visit scheduled with Oklahoma. Auburn, Oklahoma, and Northwestern visited the quarterback multiple times during the January evaluation period.

There are multiple quarterback names now emerging for Kentucky. Jamison Roberts will be one to watch moving forward.

