Jasper Johnson is in his new Oregon threads and it doesn’t look right

Lexington native Jasper Johnson was a feel-good story with the Kentucky Wildcats, staying home to play for his father’s alma mater right down the road from where he grew up. It was straight out of a Disney movie, Dennis Johnson paving the path as an All-SEC pass-rusher and his five-star son swapping out the cleats for sneakers with NBA dreams rather than the NFL — but wearing the same colors with the same names on the front and back of the uniform.

Then the ball was tipped on the season and the story lost some of its luster, losses piling up as a team and Johnson’s individual impact inconsistent, at best. It was a matter of circumstance, Mark Pope forced to juggle lineups like hot potatoes due to constant injury issues, led by starting point guard Jaland Lowe.

He came in as a microwave scorer and had to transition into a backup point guard, never comfortable and certainly not the player he wanted to be when he originally committed as a top-30 prospect nationally. Pope admitted after the season it was a missed opportunity for everyone, likely seeing the writing on the wall ahead of portal season.

“Jasper Johnson had moments of his season that were super frustrating for him, for sure,” he said. “It really wasn’t fair to ask him to play the backup point guard role, but it was something we needed.”

Lowe was the first player to announce his decision to transfer, followed shortly after by Johnson. His Kentucky career would end after averaging 4.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes per contest across 35 games as a freshman. Next up? Eugene as an Oregon Duck, committing to Dana Altman and moving 2,400 miles from home.

If you’re looking for a fresh start, you won’t find one farther away.

His announcement has come and gone, now preparing for life as a Duck in the Big Ten. Before he officially gets to campus for summer workouts, though, he made the cross-country trip for his official visit this week. There, he showed off his new threads, rocking the green and yellow right in Nike’s backyard — heaven for a sneakerhead like Jasper.

Thing is, it just doesn’t look right seeing him rocking anything but Kentucky blue. See for yourself below:

Go crush it Jasper — unless you see the Cats in the NCAA Tournament.