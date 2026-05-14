Miami emerges as favorite for blue-chip OL Jatori Williams
The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition came at a position of need when offensive tackle Ian Walker joined the class. Another offensive line target is ready to come off the board.
Phenix City (Ala.) Central star Jatori Williams is one of the highest-ranked targets on Kentucky’s recruiting board at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. The blue-chip prospect will announce his college decision on May 22 over at the Rivals YouTube Channel. UK has made a big push in this recruiting battle but an ACC school has emerged as the favorite just week out from the decision.
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Recruiting experts Chad Simmons and Steve Wiltfong have each submitted picks for Miami to land a commitment in this battle. The Hurricanes are now the heavy favorites in this recruitment in the Recruiting Prediction Machine. Mario Cristobal‘s program could be on the verge of adding another blue-chipper to the class. Williams is currently the No. 105 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking.
Kentucky currently has three offensive line prospects in the 2027 class. The Cats will have to make a big final push in this recruitment but there are some other prospects worth monitoring in the coming weeks. Reed Gerken, Kaden Buchanan, Tre Warren III, and KD Jones are some targets expected to make it to Lexington in June for an official visit.
Recruiting never stops.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 283 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Iveon Lewis
|WR (6-2, 180)
|Richmond (Va.) Huguenot
|4-star (No. 337 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 408 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 435 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 465 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 556 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 557 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 592 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 658 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 663 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,071 overall)
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