Former Kentucky blue-chip signee Javeon Campbell lands at Alabama A&M

Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills standout Javeon Campbell was a massive recruiting win for the Kentucky football program in the 2025 high school recruiting cycle. The Cats beat out Alabama and others for the former basketball player but his stint in Lexington was a short one.

The former four-star recruit entered the transfer portal and was there for a long time. That wait ended when Campbell enrolled at Alabama A&M.

The in-state product recorded 63 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks as a senior in high school. Campbell owned committable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami, and Ohio State. After a redshirt season and coaching change in Lexington, Campbell will play FCS football in 2026 with four years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky’s transfer portal class