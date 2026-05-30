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Former Kentucky blue-chip signee Javeon Campbell lands at Alabama A&M

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett11 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills standout Javeon Campbell was a massive recruiting win for the Kentucky football program in the 2025 high school recruiting cycle. The Cats beat out Alabama and others for the former basketball player but his stint in Lexington was a short one.

The former four-star recruit entered the transfer portal and was there for a long time. That wait ended when Campbell enrolled at Alabama A&M.

The in-state product recorded 63 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks as a senior in high school. Campbell owned committable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami, and Ohio State. After a redshirt season and coaching change in Lexington, Campbell will play FCS football in 2026 with four years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky’s transfer portal class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Nic AndersonWR (6-4, 208)Katy (Texas) HighOklahoma | LSURedshirt Senior
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Shane CarrWR (6-2, 190)Bakersfield (Calif.) SouthSouthern UtahRedshirt Junior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-0, 180)Lexington (Ky.) SayreLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Carson CruverQB (6-3, 200)Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic AcademyFlorida AtlanticRedshirt Junior
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Cole MarszalekLS (5-11, 205)Goodyear (Ariz.) MilleniumArizona State | Jacksonville StateRedshirt Junior
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Tom O’HaraP (6-1, 197)ProKick AustraliaMurray StateJunior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Ben ReevesEDGE (6-1, 240)Covington (Ky.) CatholicGeorgetown (Ky.) CollegeRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tyler ThomasEDGE (6-5, 259)Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian AcademyUAB | South AlabamaRedshirt Junior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

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2026-05-30