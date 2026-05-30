Former Kentucky blue-chip signee Javeon Campbell lands at Alabama A&M
Frankfort (Ky.) Western Hills standout Javeon Campbell was a massive recruiting win for the Kentucky football program in the 2025 high school recruiting cycle. The Cats beat out Alabama and others for the former basketball player but his stint in Lexington was a short one.
The former four-star recruit entered the transfer portal and was there for a long time. That wait ended when Campbell enrolled at Alabama A&M.
The in-state product recorded 63 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks as a senior in high school. Campbell owned committable offers from Alabama, Auburn, Miami, and Ohio State. After a redshirt season and coaching change in Lexington, Campbell will play FCS football in 2026 with four years of eligibility remaining.
Kentucky’s transfer portal class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Former School
|Year
|Olaus Alinen
|G/T (6-6, 322)
|Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School
|Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Jesse Anderson
|S (6-0, 180)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons
|Pittsburgh
|Redshirt Junior
|Max Anderson
|iOL (6-5, 311)
|Frisco (Texas) High
|Tennessee
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Nic Anderson
|WR (6-4, 208)
|Katy (Texas) High
|Oklahoma | LSU
|Redshirt Senior
|Elijah “Bo” Barnes
|LB (6-1, 244)
|Dallas (Texas) Skyline
|Texas
|Redshirt Freshman
|Jovantae Barnes
|RB (6-0, 211)
|Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines
|Oklahoma
|Redshirt Senior
|CJ Baxter Jr.
|RB (6-1, 227)
|Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
|Texas
|Redshirt Junior
|Ahmad Breaux
|iDL (6-3, 278)
|Ruston (La.) High
|LSU
|Junior
|Shane Carr
|WR (6-2, 190)
|Bakersfield (Calif.) South
|Southern Utah
|Redshirt Junior
|Jordan Castell
|S (6-2, 213)
|Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
|Florida
|Senior
|Brock Coffman
|WR (6-0, 180)
|Lexington (Ky.) Sayre
|Louisville
|Redshirt Freshman
|Carson Cruver
|QB (6-3, 200)
|Austin (Texas) St. Michael’s Catholic Academy
|Florida Atlantic
|Redshirt Junior
|Xavier Daisy
|WR (6-3, 210)
|Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School
|UAB
|Junior
|Ja’Kayden Ferguson
|WR (6-2, 187)
|Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood Marshall
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Aaron Gates
|Nickel (6-0, 198)
|Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian
|Florida
|Redshirt Junior
|Jamarrion Harkless
|iDL (6-3, 315)
|Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass
|Purdue
|Redshirt Junior
|Lance Heard
|T (6-6, 330)
|Monroe (La.) Neville
|LSU | Tennessee
|Senior
|JacQai Long
|QB (6-2, 205)
|Hurricane (W. Va.) High
|Marshall
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Mark Manfred III
|CB (6-1, 175)
|Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry
|Missouri
|Redshirt Freshman
|Cole Marszalek
|LS (5-11, 205)
|Goodyear (Ariz.) Millenium
|Arizona State | Jacksonville State
|Redshirt Junior
|Kenny Minchey
|QB (6-2, 208)
|Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II
|Notre Dame
|Redshirt Junior
|Antonio O’Berry
|EDGE (6-6, 240)
|Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne
|Tiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb
|6th-Year Senior
|Tom O’Hara
|P (6-1, 197)
|ProKick Australia
|Murray State
|Junior
|Coleton Price
|iOL (6-3, 318)
|Bowie (Texas) High
|Baylor
|Redshirt Senior
|Spencer Radnoti
|LS (6-3, 230)
|Canton (Ga.) Cherokee
|Georgia State
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Ben Reeves
|EDGE (6-1, 240)
|Covington (Ky.) Catholic
|Georgetown (Ky.) College
|Redshirt Sophomore
|Cyrus Reyes
|S (6-1, 200)
|Taylor (Texas) High
|Mississippi State
|Junior
|Mark Robinson
|T (6-5, 320)
|Longwood (Fla.) Lyman
|UTEP
|Junior
|Hasaan Sykes
|CB (6-0, 185)
|Tucker (Ga.) High
|Western Carolina
|Junior
|Tyler Thomas
|EDGE (6-5, 259)
|Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy
|UAB | South Alabama
|Redshirt Junior
|Tegra Tshabola
|iOL (6-6, 322)
|West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West
|Ohio State
|Redshirt Senior
|Tavion Wallace
|LB (6-1, 239)
|Baxley (Ga.) Appling County
|Arkansas
|Sophomore
|Dominic Wiseman
|iDL (6-2, 300)
|Davenport (Iowa) High
|South Alabama
|Redshirt Senior
|Adam Zouagui
|K (5-11, 188)
|Herndon (Va.) High
|Davidson | South Florida
|Senior
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