Jaxon Jelkin vs. Chris Levonas: Kentucky-Wake Forest will be elite pitching matchup

The long wait for the NCAA baseball tournament is officially. There will be 32 games played today across 16 regional sites. Perhaps none will feature a better pitching matchup than the opener in Morgantown. Jaxon Jelkin vs. Chris Levonas could theather.

(Enter the Marin Scorsese meme.)

Kentucky has simply been at its best with Jaxon Jelkin on the mound this year. The Bat Cats are 11-4 outright with No. 0 on the mound with wins over Alabama, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. Jelkin has clearly been UK’s best arm all season and you can feel the difference when he is not out there.

The same is true with Wake Forest’s ace. Chris Levonas is a former top-100 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft who turned down an opportunity to join the Milwaukee Brewers organization for a college career at Wake Forest. Now Levonas is trending to be a first-round pick. The right-handed pitcher can nearly reach 100 with the fastball and owns an assortment of pitches. The Deacs are a different team when Levonas is on the mound but he’s only pitched in the seventh inning twice this season. That will be something to watch on Thursday.

Player Starts Record ERA WHIP Innings K Rate BB/HBP Rate Jaxon Jelkin 14 8-3 3.77 1.09 88.1 27% 7.5% Chris Levonas 14 10-3 2.90 1.08 68.1 39.4% 13.6%

Jelkin has gone longer in games with multiple complete games recorded. Levonas gives up less contact and is hard to hit (.175 batting average allowed) but Jelkin is much better at avoiding free passes. Levonas will pitch for the first time in two weeks on Friday. Each pitcher has had moments where a lineup got to them, but there have been long stretches of dominance. The overall body of work for each clearly stands out.

Add in a some big dimensions at Kendrick Family Ballpark and a pitcher’s environment could be established early in this game. That means a potential showdown on the mound between two of the best arms in college baseball.

How To Watch: No. 2 Wake Forest vs. No. 3 Kentucky

The NCAA Tournament gets started at high noon on Friday. Kentucky and Wake Forest will get a national television window for what is expected to be a terrific 2 vs. 3 matchup in the Morgantown regional.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting on the diamond between these two programs. Wake Forest owns a 4-0 series lead. This is the first game between the Demon Deacons and Wildcats since 1950.

Tom Hart and Jensen Lewis will have the call on ESPN2.

Date Opponent Venue Time Stream May 29 (Friday) Wake Forest Kendrick Family Ballpark Noon ET ESPN2

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