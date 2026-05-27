Jaxon Jelkin was his own lead recruiter when transferring to Kentucky

Kentucky pitcher Jaxon Jelkin will take the mound at some point early in the Morgantown regional this weekend. His team will feel that they have a great chance to win because that’s all they have done all season. The Bat Cats are 11-4 outright in Jelkin starts with some of the biggest moments of the season occurring with No. 0 on the bump. Those moments might not have arrived if it wasn’t for Jelkin taking the lead in his Kentucky recruitment.

The 23-year-old started his collegiate career in in 2022 but has gone down a windy road before becoming a frontline starter for an NCAA Tournament team. That journey has included injuries, rehab, and a proactive moment in the transfer portal.

“I’ve been at four different schools. I started my career at University of Nebraska. Transferred to a junior college after that. Played there for a year. Then went to the University of Houston,” Jelkin told the media on Tuesday. “Played there for a third of the year and got hurt. Tore my UCL, and got elbow surgery, and was kind of sitting at home doing not much. And I got drafted that following summer, and didn’t sign with the team that drafted me, and so I was looking for a new college to play at.”

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After getting hurt during his third year in college baseball at Houston, Jelkin entered the transfer portal and was looking for a new home at an awkward time. Christmas was right around the corner and the pitcher was still undergoing injury rehab. There would be no college baseball for the multi-time transfer in 2025. Still, Jelkin wanted to find his next home and get acclimated with his new program immediately. That led to a proactive recruitment for this rare mid-year college baseball transfer.

“Kind of enforced my will a little bit and was texting Coach Cousy (Austin Cousino) on Instagram,” Jelkin said. “Just showed up here and forced him to kind of take me on a visit…It all worked out and now I’m at home.”

Jaxon Jelkin drove to Kentucky to meet the coaching staff. He then had to sell himself to Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione. That led to a commitment to Kentucky a few days before Christman. The meeting that led to that commitment could not have gone any better for both parties.

“When I sat down and just got to hear his story and just to hear about from him as a child. All the things he had to overcome,” said Mingione. “To his experience in college at these other stops. When I got done meeting with him, I’m like ‘I want this guy’. Like, I’ll do whatever it takes to get this guy.”

It did not take much. Kentucky wrapped up that recruitment quickly. Jaxon Jelkin had to sit out the entire 2025 season but he became one of the best starting pitchers in the SEC in 2026. The veteran leads Kentucky in ERA (3.77), WHIP (1.09), innings (88.1), strikeouts (98), and wins (eight). UK has been a different team with Jelkin on the mound. That possibly never happens unless the pitcher took that road trip to Lexington and forced his way into a recruiting visit.