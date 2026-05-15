Kentucky ace Jaxon Jelkin delivers save after volunteering for closer role

Kentucky ace Jaxon Jelkin has had a terrific season. This multi-time transfer has emerged as a clear ace and one of the best frontline starters in the SEC. There have been dominant moments throughout the season, but he was asked to do something different for the first time all season against No. 12 Arkansas in the biggest series of the year. It turns out that the bold move by head coach Nick Mingione was actually Jelkin’s idea.

After throwing a bullpen session on Wednesday, Jelkin went to bed with no plan that included him pitching on Thursday. That changed when he woke up. Jelkin immediately texted Kentucky pitching coach Dan Roszel to let him know that he felt good enough to enter the game in a closing situation on Thursday night. That led to the coaching staff entering game planning mode on Thursday ahead of the big SEC matchup with an extra card in their deck.

Mingione told reporters that the coaching staff came up with three scenarios where Jelkin could pitch. One of them played out in Friday’s 4-3 victory at Kentucky Proud Park. It led to the big right-hander entering the game in eighth inning after a midgame conversation with the Kentucky head coach in the dugout.

“I just looked at Coach Minge and kind of got the nod so I went down and waited until I needed to be in,” Jelkin said after the game.

Jaxon Jelkin then started warming up and getting loose in the seventh inning. Roszel then went down to speak to the ace in the bullpen to make sure that he was OK to do this. The answer ended up being a clear yes. Then it came time for Jelkin to enter the game in the eighth inning. The top guy in this pitching staff recorded a six-out save in a spot where UK had to win. Jelkin even had to work around a lead-off home run in the ninth inning that made this a one-run game. His head coach was clearly impressed with the act and the individual execution of the unexpected plan.

“Maybe one of the more unselfish moves that I can remember,” Mingione said. “Reminds me a lot of Sean Hjelle in 2017 regional to come in and close that thing out. “

Hjelle delivered a memorable moment in Mingione’s first season before a big league career. Jelkin could have a big league career ahead of him after this unselfish moment. The starting pitcher said that big leaguers have to pitch every five days and that’s exactly the spot he was in on Thursday. That all turned into the most memorable moment of the season. Could another memorable moment arrive from No. 0 this weekend? That is unlikely but he will probably try.

“I would not expect him to start on Saturday. Now he’s going to put my arm behind my back and try to put me in a headlock and tell me he’s pitching,” Mingione said. “Cooler heads will prevail. He will not be starting on Saturday no matter what he tells me.”

In an unexpected development, Kentucky went all-in to get SEC win No. 13. Now with a top-30 RPI, the Bat Cats feel that they are sitting on a strong resume. That should lead to a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid. It all came because of an unselfish act from Jaxon Jelkin in a huge spot for this baseball team.

“A game we desperately needed,” said Mingione.