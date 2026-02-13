Multi-time draft pick Jaxon Jelkin will make Kentucky debut on opening day

The waiting is over. First pitch has arrived in college baseball. Kentucky will get to see one of the most talented players on the roster take the mound in Greensboro this afternoon.

Jaxon Jelkin will get the start for Kentucky to begin the season. The multi-time transfer sat out last season with an injury after stops at Nebraska (2022), junior college (2023), and Houston (2024). Jelkin has had issues staying healthy, but has flashed first-round stuff when on the mound. The 6-foot-5 righty owns a 27.9 percent strikeout rate in college baseball and should begin the year as a weekend starter. Jelkin has the talent to be one of the best starters in the SEC if UK can keep him healthy.

The right-handed starter withdrew from the 2025 MLB Draft in July and is all-in on this season. Jelkin was drafted in the 14th round of the 2023 MLB Draft after his junior college season but also turned down that opportunity. Then a Tommy John injury prematurely ended an impressive start to the 2024 season at Houston that included seven starts, 34.1 innings, 3.41 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 31.5 percent strikeout rate, and a 10.3 percent walk/HBP rate. That did stop Jelkin from being drafted in the 9th round of the 2024 MLB Draft but he still decided to stay in college baseball. The righty with a fastball that can get into the high 90s and a strong sinker showed ace stuff during his one year in the Big 12. Kentucky is hoping that ace stuff shows up on the mound in 2026.

Tyler Bell gives the Bat Cats some star power in the lineup but Jaxon Jelkin might be the biggest ceiling-raiser on this team. If the pitcher can stay healthy, UK could have one of the best starters in the SEC to team with Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris. That could change things for this baseball club.

Friday will be our first opportunity to see what Jaxon Jelkin can bring this program. The hard-throwing righty is the biggest wild card on this team.

How To Watch: Kentucky vs. UNC Greensboro

Friday’s game will start at 4 p.m. ET. Saturday’s first game will start at 1 p.m. ET with the second game occurring 45 minutes after the conclusion of the opener. Expect seven hours or more of Kentucky baseball on Valentine’s Day since inclement weather is expected in Greensboro on Sunday.

Ben Cleaver and Nate Harris will be on the mount for the Bat Cats on Saturday as we get our first look at UK’s new weekend rotation. Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see the action. College baseball has come a long way in recent seasons. Getting regular season games on standard television is still a struggle, but the rise of internet streaming has made the sport much more accessible. The ESPN+ apparatus has done a ton for the game. Almost every Kentucky game can be watched now. That won’t be the case this weekend in Greensboro.

Football analyst Jeff Piecoro will be subbing in for Darren Headrick this weekend on the UK Sports Network. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. ET on Friday. The links for both broadcasts this weekend can be found below.

There could be some video available. Todd Harris, father of UK pitcher Leighton Harris, will have a live feed of the action. One way or another, we will not be stopped from following the Bat Cats this weekend.