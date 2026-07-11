Phillies select Jaxon Jelkin in fourth round of 2026 MLB Draft

Kentucky ace Jaxon Jelkin put together his best season in college baseball in 2026. That has led to a third opportunity in the MLB Draft.

The former Nebraska and Houston pitcher was 14th-round pick in 2023 and a ninth-round pick in 2024. Will the third time lead to Jelkin signing with a professional franchise.

The weekend starter was picked by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft with the No. 135 overall pick.

Jelkin is coming off a terrific season and has real stuff. The 23-year-old is a big right-hander with a mid-90s fastball and an impressive curveball who finished the 2026 campaign 8-3 over 15 starts with a 4.08 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 97 innings with 106 strikeouts. This multi-time transfer recorded complete games against Tennessee and Florida this season along with a save in the win over Arkansas that likely clinched an NCAA Tournament bid for Kentucky. An argument could be made that Jelkin was Kentucky’s team MVP in 2026. Now a decision must be made on if he will be on the UK roster in 2027.

Will Jelkin decide to return to the Bat Cats for another season or will he sign? Now we play the waiting game on one of the best starting pitchers in the SEC.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

Follow the MLB Draft at KSR+

The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

JOIN HERE