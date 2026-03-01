Jaxson Robinson absolutely went off in a G-League game
Big Blue Nation would have loved to see what Kentucky could have done last year with a fully healthy Jaxson Robinson. The BYU transfer injured his wrist midway through the season and was never the same after that. However, now that wrist is all healed and being put to good use for the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ G-League affiliate.
Against the Magic’s G-League team on Saturday, Robinson went off with a career-high 32 points, including five 3-pointers on an efficient 11-22 from the field. He also chipped in five rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal.
Somewhere, Cavs superfan Zack Geoghegan is smiling.
Robinson has appeared in 22 games for the Charge this season, starting in four of those contests. He is averaging 9.2 points per game to go along with 1.8 boards and just shy of one assist. He has been steady from deep, converting on 35.2 percent of his shots from behind the arc and is knocking down a stellar 88.9 percent of his attempts from the free-throw line.
Over the summer, a few mock draft boards had Robinson going late in the second round of the NBA draft, but the wrist injury, which required surgery, ultimately kept him undrafted. The Cleveland Cavaliers signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract, and he has played in the G-League all season.
If Robinson can put together a few more games like this, he will draw the attention of an NBA team in need of a scorer, and every team is need of a scorer. Keep it up, Jax.
