Joe Sloan explains why Jay Bateman’s defense is so difficult to play against

Jay Bateman‘s reputation precedes him. Last season at Texas A&M, Bateman and Mike Elko’s unit ranked first nationally in third-down defense, third in tackles for loss, and fourth in sacks, led by SEC Defensive Player of the Year Cashius Howell. The Aggies finished 11-2 and made their first College Football Playoff appearance. Before he went to College Station, Bateman was the inside linebackers coach at Florida, and before that, the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at North Carolina. All of those stops have included impressive stats and NFL Draft picks; but to a coach who has to prepare for it, what does a Jay Bateman defense look like?

“Well, I mean, I don’t think it’s a secret that they led the country in third down last year, right?” Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said on Monday. “So, for the last two years at A&M, they were really good on third down. I mean, last year they played Auburn and allowed zero third-down conversions, right? I mean, that’s wild. Just so we’re on the same page, that’s wild, right?”

Yes, it is. Texas A&M’s defense allowed opponents to convert just 22.8% of third downs last season. Now at Kentucky, Bateman is hammering home the importance of third downs as Kentucky prepares for its first season with him, Sloan, and Will Stein at the helm.

“We spend a lot of time on it; it’s important to us. I tell them all the time: third down is the only down. If you play defense, your job is to get to third down and win third down. Last year we were really, really good at the last place, but I feel like our kids have embraced the challenge of playing third down.

“I think Will, as an offensive coach and offensive coordinator, knows how hard it is on defenses if they don’t win on third down, so it’s going to be an important part of our weekly planning. And yeah, I think you’ve got to really attack it. You’ve got to have a great plan, and you’ve got to spend time on it.”

At 53 years old, Bateman is one of the senior members of a very young coaching staff. When he took the job as Kentucky’s defensive coordinator in December, he said it was because he was that impressed by Stein, whom he called “one of the brightest young stars in the profession.” On Monday, Bateman said that prior to Kentucky hiring Stein, he’d only talked to him once, but that’s all it took for Stein to leave an impression.

“Obviously, I knew he was a really good offensive coach, and I think just when we first started talking, I just felt like this was a guy that I would enjoy working with, and I kind of wanted to get back with an offensive head coach, where I could be a little bit more hands-on with the entire defense, and it’s been great.”

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Bateman may not have been very familiar with Stein, but he and Sloan have known each other for years. Obviously, they coached against each other while Sloan was at LSU and Bateman at A&M and Florida, but their history goes back further, to when Bateman was an assistant coach at the University of Richmond when Bateman was in high school in nearby Chester, Virginia.

“I’ve known Coach Bateman for most of my football life,” Sloan said. “Over the years, he’s just done a great job at the different places he’s been, and I think you see that, right? I think you see that he’s always able to adapt and answer the question that comes up and arises, but I think it definitely starts with their third down package; I think it is elite.”

Mike Elko handled defensive playcalling duties last season at Texas A&M; now fully in charge of the defense in Lexington, Bateman has relished going up against Sloan and Stein’s offense, which keeps him on his toes.

“Will’s offense and Joe’s offense, you don’t get the same look very many times; you’ve got to be able to defend everything. Obviously, I’ve been really impressed with Kenny Minchey, but I think the ability for the quarterback to get in and out of a bad play and get into a good play, and then the thing they do a really good job of, I think, are the motions, the shifts, the tempos. You’re kind of always — you never feel like you’ve got your cleats in the ground ready to go; I think that’s a challenge.”

On Monday, Bateman said he wants Kentucky to have a pressure rate of 40%. A lot of that will come via blitzes, but Bateman said there must be balance, joking that blitzing and playing man is like salt: “It makes everything taste really good, but it’s going to kill you eventually.” How would he describe his defensive philosophy to fans?

“I mean, like Youngstown State’s going to listen to this, too,” he joked. “So, here’s what I think. This is a little bit of coach speak, but ultimately, if you line up with this many guys with their hands on the ground, or this many guys with their hands on the ground, or this many safeties, or that many nickels, like, all that is going to change week to week, right? Like, if you just do the same thing all the time, you’re pretty easy to attack, right?

“So, I think what we’re trying to do is play with great effort, play with great communication, be physical. I think those are things that we’re working on right now, and I think when you watch us, those are the things that matter to me the most, more so than, like, are we in cover three, are we man free, are we in Tampa two, like those that matter to me more.”

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