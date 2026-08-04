Jay Bateman tried to lure Anwar Stewart away from Kentucky years ago

Anwar Stewart was the lone position coach Will Stein retained from Mark Stoops’ staff. The former Kentucky linebacker/defensive end played for Bill Curry and Hal Mumme from 1996-99; after a lengthy career in the Canadian Football League, he returned to Kentucky in 2017 to be a coach. Since then, he’s developed a reputation as one of the top defensive line coaches in the country, to the point that Stein made keeping him a main priority early on.

Several coaches have tried to lure Stewart away from the Bluegrass over the past nine years; Kentucky’s new defensive coordinator Jay Bateman was one of them. On Monday, Bateman admitted that he recruited Stewart to join him on Billy Napier’s staff at Florida when he was the Gators’ interior linebackers coach from 2022-23.

“I tried to hire him when I was at Florida, and he wouldn’t like — I got him a pretty good raise,” Bateman quipped.

A quick check of Stewart’s contract suggests he’s not wrong. Stewart received raises and extensions in 2022 and 2023. It took a few years, but Bateman is thrilled to be on the same staff with him now.

“I think he’s a tremendous person, a tremendous developer,” Bateman said. “Obviously, he played here. I think there’s real value when you play somewhere and have had the success he did as a player and as a coach with some of the guys he’s recruited and coached.”

Kentucky’s defensive line remained a strength despite some of the team’s struggles in recent years. In 2024, the Cats ranked sixth in the nation in red zone defense (70.8%), 12th in the nation in first down defense (215) and 21st in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed (183.7). All-SEC defensive tackle Deone Walker went on to be selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills, one of four players Stewart has coached to be drafted, along with nose guard Quinton Bohanna (2021), defensive end Phil Hoskins (2021), and defensive end Josh Paschal (2022).

Stewart is also a strong recruiter, helping bring in Mi’Quise Humphrey-Grace and David Gusta from the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season. Humphrey-Grace totaled 31 tackles, a team-high tying 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six quarterback hurries, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble. As Bateman noted, keeping players like Humphrey-Grace, Tavion Gadson, and even inside linebacker Antwan Smith from entering the portal was integral to Kentucky’s rebuild when Stein took over.

“I think there was a level of stability with him here. He was involved in recruiting a lot of the kids on defense, whether they were D-linemen or linebackers. You know, he recruited Antwan Smith, so I just think for Will [Stein] to be able to keep him, and then I was really excited about him. I obviously had really positive things I’ve heard about him in my experience with him, and really glad he’s here, man. He does a tremendous job.”

Humphrey-Grace and Gadson are the most well-known names on the line, but the topic of Stewart first came up while Bateman was praising Kalen Edwards and Jaden Williams. Edwards played in five games last season as a freshman, and Williams transferred to Kentucky last year after three seasons at Wyoming.

“I think Big K, Kalen Edwards, and Jaden Williams have really improved. You know, Anwar Stewart’s extremely well thought of in the coaching industry for the developmental piece of D-lineman, right? And so I think you’re just seeing another year of him with those guys. I feel great about those two guys.

“Look, getting [Mi’Quise] and getting the big fella [Gadson] back were really important, right? But I think Jaden’s really improved a ton; I think he’ll play more than he played last year, which he should. He’s a strong kid, a powerful kid. I really like him. Our kids like him. And then I think Big K is a super worker who’s changed his body and is going to be a really good player in this front.”

Thanks in large part to Anwar Stewart. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat (except for that year at Appalachian State).

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