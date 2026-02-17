Jay Bilas ranked Kentucky in top 30 of CBB's best 68 teams: 'They have righted the ship.'

Kentucky‘s hot streak of winning eight of nine came to an end in Gainesville — credit where it’s due to Florida — but the Wildcats are still playing good basketball with a shot at nine of 11 against the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday.

Considering where they were at 9-6 overall and 0-2 in the SEC, there are worse places to be than right in the thick of things for a double-bye in Nashville with six regular season games to go. That’s why Jay Bilas included Mark Pope’s group in his list of the best 68 men’s college basketball teams in 2025-26, specifically inside the top 30.

The legendary ESPN personality put Kentucky at No. 28 nationally, good for seventh in the SEC behind Florida (No. 7), Vanderbilt (No. 14), Tennessee (No. 16), Alabama (No. 17), Arkansas (No. 20) and Texas A&M (No. 27).

The Wildcats had a lot of ground to make up after an ugly start, but he’s a fan of their response in league play, led by SEC Player of the Year candidate Otega Oweh.

“The early returns on this Kentucky team were not promising. The Wildcats opened the season 5-4 with lopsided losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga,” Bilas wrote. “And it hasn’t been all clear skies since — they scored only 55 points in a 25-point road loss at Vanderbilt on Jan. 27 — but they have righted the ship with a 12-4 response to their sputtering start. One clear difference has been the play of Otega Oweh. He averaged 13.7 points through those first nine games, but 18.8 in the 16 since. They’ll need him to maintain that with Kam Williams and Jayden Quaintance still out.”

As for the others on the list, Kentucky’s opponent on Tuesday, Georgia, comes in at No. 33 overall, while its upcoming weekend road foe, Auburn, sits at No. 30.

Take a look at the entire top 30 and how the Wildcats stack up nationally:

Michigan Arizona Duke Houston Iowa State Illinois Florida UConn Kansas Nebraska Purdue Michigan State Gonzaga Vanderbilt North Carolina Tennessee Alabama Texas Tech St. John’s Arkansas Virginia BYU Louisville Villanova Saint Louis Miami (OH) Texas A&M Kentucky Clemson Auburn

With four Quad 1 opportunities out of six total games ahead to wrap up the regular season, the Wildcats are positioned nicely to build their resume and jump a few seed lines, if they take care of business. That starts on Tuesday against Bilas’ No. 33 overall squad.

What do you think, BBN? Does Kentucky deserve to be higher or lower?

