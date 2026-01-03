Kentucky is in contention for Kansas State WR Jayce Brown

This year’s portal season is not slowing down anytime soon. Kentucky is in the market for starters at a ton of positions on both offense and defense. The Cats need a new quarterback and five new offensive line starters but this program is also looking for wide receiver help. Another named emerged on Saturday.

Kentucky is a contender for Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown.

JAYCE BROWN WOULD NOT GO DOWN 🔥😤



And just like that @KStateFB makes it a 3-point game pic.twitter.com/g8KVQX78e6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 1, 2024

“LSU, Ole Miss, Georgia, Auburn, Kentucky and Louisville are the schools that have been reaching out,” Brown told On3’s Chad Simmons. “I have not set up the visits yet, but I am planning to visit all of those.”

Jayce Brown was a three-star recruit out of Fort Walton Beach (Fla.) Choctawhatchee in the 2023 high school recruiting cycle who picked Kansas State over a bunch of Group of Six offers despited scoring 12 touchdowns and recording 10 interceptions as a senior. The wideout made an immediate impact as a true freshman in the Little Apple with 27 receptions for 437 yards. Brown then posted 47 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore. He backed that up with 41 receptions for 712 yards and six total touchdowns as a junior in 2025. Brown averaged at least 16 yards per reception every season and most of his action the last two seasons came in the slot. The wideout with one year of eligibility remaining has seven touchdowns on 18 receptions of 20-plus air yards over the last two seasons. This is one of the best vertical playmakers in college football.

Numerous SEC schools are in the hunt for the Big 12 wide receiver. So is Louisville. The competition will be stiff but Will Stein‘s program is officially in this race.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Targets Visiting This Weekend

Jan. 2

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11.5, 190

CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225

Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187

Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 310

Delvin Morris, Center, Akron, 6-3, 280

Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-5, 240

Cobey Sellers, Cornerback, Texas A&M, 5-11, 180

Jan. 4-5

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

