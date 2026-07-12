Jayce Tharnish will return to Kentucky in 2027

Jayce Tharnish was a big transfer addition for the Kentucky baseball program who immediately became the team’s starting centerfielder and leadoff hitter. The former All A-10 performer put together a very strong year in the SEC. Another big year is officially loading.

News broke during the middle rounds of the 2026 MLB Draft that the 22-year-old will return to Kentucky in 2027.

“I’m excited to announce I will be returning to Kentucky,” Tharnish wrote in a release. “I believe in our culture, the people and everything we’ve built and are working toward. Thank you, Big Blue Nation. Unfinished business!”

Tharnish slashed .351/.412/.506 with 13 doubles, three triples six home runs, 38 RBI, and 32 stolen bases as Kentucky’s leadoff hitter in 2026. That was a year after Tharnish hit .403 in the A-10. The Pennsyvlania native also provided plus defensive value in center. St. Joseph’s transfer Alex Kelsey was added to potentially replace Tharnish in Kentucky’s lineup. Now both could be in Kentucky’s starting outfield when the season begins.

Kentucky first baseman Hudson Brown surprised many when he announced his return shortly after the 2026 season. Now he will be joined by Jayce Tharnish. The Bat Cats just retained one of their best players from the 2026 season. Tharnish is an All-SEC caliber player who will set the table at the top of the lineup for the Bat Cats.

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The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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