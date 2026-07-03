Jayden McClain tells KSR 'it just felt like the right time' to commit to Kentucky

On Thursday, Kentucky women’s basketball secured a commitment from class of 2029 four-star Jayden McClain, a 6-foot-6 standout from Ryle (KY). But why so early?

“It just felt like the right time,” she told KSR.

Kenny Brooks‘ success and usage of post players at Kentucky was very important in McClain’s decision to pull the trigger on a verbal commitment. With high-major programs like Ohio State, Ole Miss and Mississippi State recruiting her and more continuing to show interest, that’s what made Kentucky stand out from the rest of the pack.

“I just like how he plays his bigs because usually every other school keeps their bigs in the paint, but when Teonni Key was here and with Clara Strack, they float around,” McClain explained to KSR. “Sometimes they’re on the perimeter, sometimes they’re in the paint, and I want to do both, not just sit in the paint.”

“He said I’ll be in the paint, but I’ll also be able to come out and shoot threes and do mid-ranges and stuff — every now and then bring the ball up the court,” she added. “People like the guards will set me screens and I won’t always set the screen.”

Even though she is from the Bluegrass State, Kentucky wasn’t always a school she was really considering. After all, the program was a bottom feeder in the SEC right up until Brooks took the reins in March 2024.

“I wasn’t really a fan of Kentucky at first,” McClain said of the program before Brooks’ arrival to Lexington. “When Coach Brooks got there and I went on a visit, I watched his practices and talked to [the staff] more, and it started to become my dream school.”

“They have a lot of energy,” McClain told KSR regarding Kentucky’s staff and culture. “Coach Brooks isn’t always serious, like he’s fun. And the fans — Big Blue Nation — they go crazy.” Assistant coach Ciara Gregory also played a key role in recruiting McClain.

McClain also added that one of the things that she really appreciated about Brooks was that “he gave me courage to go on as many visits as I possibly could”, even to other schools. After visiting some other programs and then Kentucky again, “it just made me fall in love with UK”.

Rundown of prospects offered by Kentucky

2027

5-star wing Ivanna Wilson Manyacka – No. 2 overall, No. 1 wing – Bullis (MD)

5-star post Caroline Bradley – No. 3 overall, No. 1 post – Oak Grove (LA) – Committed to LSU

5-star guard Haylen Ayers – No. 6 overall, No. 1 guard – University School of Jackson (TN) – Included in top 5

5-star wing Micah Ojo – No. 7 overall, No. 2 wing – Princess Anne (VA)

5-star guard Sydney Savoury – No. 8 overall, No. 2 guard – Belleville (MI) – Not included in top 6

5-star wing Jordyn Palmer – No. 9 overall, No. 3 wing – Westtown (PA)

5-star guard Ryan Carter – No. 12 overall, No. 4 guard – Friends’ Central (PA)

4-star forward Sydney Mobley – No. 29 overall, No. 10 forward – Big Walnut (OH) – Not included in top 3

4-star guard De’Andra Minor – No. 41 overall, No. 12 guard – Grind Prep (OK)

4-star guard Madeline Mignery – No. 45 overall, No. 14 guard – Cardinal Mooney (FL)

4-star forward Lisa Sirgi – No. 53 overall, No. 13 forward – Fort Erie (Canada)

4-star wing Nakhai Worthy – Unranked – Holy Innocents’ Episcopal (GA)

Forward Isabella Marion – Unranked (international) – Denmark

2028 (Super 60)

5-star point guard Chloe Johnson – No. 2 overall, No. 1 point guard – Marshall (MN)

5-star forward Sydney Douglas – No. 3 overall, No. 1 forward – Centennial (CA)

5-star forward Nyajuacni Riak – No. 4 overall, No. 2 forward – La Follette (WI)

5-star point guard Morghan Reckley – No. 5 overall, No. 2 point guard – Sandy Creek (GA)

5-star forward Reece Gilpatrick – No. 6 overall, No. 3 forward – Broomfield (CO)

5-star wing Ella Peper – No. 7 overall, No. 1 wing – Dexter Southfield (MA)

5-star guard Arianna Robinson – No. 10 overall, No. 3 guard – Plano East (TX)

4-star guard Erin Thomas – No. 15 overall, No. 8 guard – Princeton (OH)

4-star guard Jhaliana Guy – No. 16 overall, No. 9 guard – Bettendorf (IA)

4-star guard Janiyah Hargrave – No. 17 overall, No. 10 guard – Fairmont (OH)

4-star wing Khloe Nicholson – No. 19 overall, No. 2 wing – Quincy (IL)

4-star guard Dakhari Blankumsee – No. 21 overall, No. 12 guard – Winton Woods (OH)

4-star point guard Easton McCollough – No. 40 overall, No. 5 point guard – Farmington (AR)

4-star guard Payton Caudle – No. 52 overall, No. 21 guard – Fayetteville (AR)

4-star point guard Taylor Williams – No. 54 overall, No. 7 point guard – Bullis (MD)

4-star forward Leah Awe – No. 58 overall, No. 14 forward – Stevens Point Area (WI)

Wing Tara Nachbar – Unranked – Western Reserve (OH)

Forward Aisha Grace van Stein – Unranked (international) – Netherlands

2029 (Terrific 25)

4-star forward Carib Morris – No. 11 overall, No. 1 forward – South Forsyth (GA)

4-star post Jayden McClain – No. 12 overall, No. 1 post – Ryle (KY) – Committed to Kentucky

4-star wing Charlotte McCurry – No. 24 overall, No. 4 wing – John Hardin (KY)

2030

Guard Claire Stoops – Unranked (No rankings for 2030 yet) – IMG (FL)

(via ESPN’s SportsCenter NEXT Rankings)