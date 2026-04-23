Jayden Miles plans Kentucky official visit as Wildcats target top Louisiana RB

The June 19-21 weekend will be a gigantic one for the Kentucky football program. There are numerous top targets scheduled to complete their official visit with the Wildcats over that three-day stretch. Yet another key recruit will be in town that weekend.

Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic tailback Jayden Miles is the No. 363 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. This four-star recruit is a top-15 player in Louisiana and a top-30 running back. Kentucky is one of four school to lock in a summer official visit.

NEW: 4-star running back Jayden Miles has locked in four official visits to each of his final schools and has his commitment date locked in 👀



Intel: https://t.co/PGXjHDua8q pic.twitter.com/bDHi6fp5Zb — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) April 23, 2026

Florida State (May 29-31), Ohio State (June 5-7), LSU (June 12-14), and Kentucky (June 19-21) will all get Jayden Miles on campus over four consecutive weekends. The tailback cut his list of schools to six in March. Only Auburn isn’t receiving an official visit this summer. UK offered Miles a scholarship on Jan. 23 and got him a campus for a spring practice visit on March 28. Ohio State hosted the running back on campus for a visit this past weekend. Are we going to see a head-to-head recruiting battle between the Buckeyes and Cats in Louisiana this summer? LSU could have something to say about that.

Jayden Miles will be one of numerous four-star recruits on Kentucky’s campus for that June 19-21 weekend along with Elijah Brown, Jatori Williams, Jalaythan Mayfield, Justin Weeks, JJ Brown, Ezekiel Ayagbile, and Adekunbi Adetayo. There could be some others. This will be a colossal recruiting event for the program.

Kentucky is in position to make a pretty big high school recruiting splash this summer.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

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