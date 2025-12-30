Jayden Quaintance is 'fearless' and 'brings so much to our team' -- plus the training wheels are coming off

It didn’t take long for Jayden Quaintance to show why he was one of the transfer portal’s biggest prizes once he made himself available out of Arizona State — even coming off a torn ACL, meniscus and knee fracture, the former five-star recruit and future lottery pick confirmed coming off his debut vs. St. John’s.

The 6-10, 255-pound forward hadn’t played a game in ten months and came in off the bench against ranked competition in the CBS Sports Classic to rack up a quick 10 points on 5-7 shooting with eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes. He was the difference for Kentucky in its 78-66 victory to feel very good entering the holiday season and the start of SEC play in January.

As a former player himself, Mark Pope struggled to even put Quaintance’s return to the sport into words. It was like something out of a Disney movie.

“You think about it. I mean, I can’t tell you — this just tells you what an incredible talent he is,” he said during his call-in radio show Monday evening ahead of the team’s trip to Alabama. “I can’t tell you how extraordinary it is that he had not played one minute of in-game — even in live scrimmage, like real live scrimmage basketball — and he stepped onto the floor in Atlanta and put on an epic show against the preseason player of the year in the Big East. He’s an extraordinary talent.

“That’s just — I can’t. And he ends up being the player of the game and the whole thing. To step off of a nine- or ten-month hiatus with a massive injury and not having any minutes whatsoever under your belt and be able to step on the court and do that just tells you the incredible talent that he is. He’s going to be really fun to continue to watch grow.”

Emphasis on the grow part of that equation — because that was the rustiest, ugliest version of Quaintance’s game we’ll see this season. Well, that, plus his brief seven-minute throwaway effort against Bellarmine, a game you play to simply check a box and get out of there A) with a win and B) healthy.

Anything before conference play was simply icing on the cake to get his feet wet and readjust to the pace and speed of high-major college basketball. Now the real stuff is about to begin.

And the good news with that? The training wheels are coming off sooner rather than later with his minutes restriction being thrown in the dumpster. Physically, he’ll be full-go, with the only thing taking him off the floor being exhaustion.

He’s already pushing himself behind the scenes as if that’s the case.

“JQ is quickly getting to a space where he’s not going to have minute restrictions. Now, we’re still — it’s still a process, right? There’s still real recovery going on with him as he gets his body back, but he’s close in a space where we’re just going to be able to roll him out there, and the only restriction is going to be fatigue,” Pope said. “… I think it’s case by case (with the complexity of players returning from injury).

“JQ is fearless. Like, I’m terrified. The first couple days of practice, I was like, I was terrified. He was just racing around with reckless abandon, for sure.”

There is still obvious rust and he’s figuring himself out as a basketball player and how he’s going to push toward his limitless ceiling — they’re even playing him as a four right now in practice for some two-big lineups to maximize size and physicality.

At every turn, though, Quaintance continues to prove his value to this program in the few months the Wildcats will have him.

“JQ, he gets better every single time he steps on the floor — which, of course, he does. He hasn’t played for nine months, right? He hasn’t played, hasn’t really moved, so it’s been fun to watch his progress,” Pope continued. “He was in both practices today and was great. We had him playing a bunch of four today. He just brings so much to our team.

“He’s gonna be really fun to watch grow, and that’s what he’s gonna do. He’s gonna get better every single day. He’s got just a massive ceiling.”

As good as he is now, he’s still just a teenager, coming off a season as the youngest player in college basketball — a year in which he dominated the Big 12.

This kid isn’t even scratching the surface as a future max-level talent in the NBA, so part of all of this is simply Pope learning what Quaintance can do as a player and how he can bring the most out of his game.

Then it’s about JQ continuing to push those limits and challenging himself.

“He is (learning about himself), too. Not only that, but he’s 18. You think about when you were 18, just how fast you were growing from what you were the day before, so he’s got all those dynamics working,” Pope added. “You feel blessed to be able to coach guys like him — he’s gonna be really fun to coach.

“He’s gonna go through growing pains like every single player in the history of the universe has gone through, but man, he’s gonna be really good.”

You can say that again.