Jayden Quaintance is sliding, meaning some team is going to get a bargain

At one point, Jayden Quaintance was a sure-fire top-5 pick. Then he was viewed as being outside of the top-10, but certainly a lottery pick. Now, just a few days before the NBA Draft, JQ’s stock has slid all the way down to the late first round. The takeaway: whichever team picks in the 20s is going to get an absolute bargain.

Quaintance’s lingering knee recovery seems to be the primary reason for concern amongst NBA front offices. After looking dominant at Arizona State, he played just four games for Kentucky fans (sorry for the reminder) and looked limited after his breakout game against St. John’s. Still, at just 18 years old, the sky is the limit for the young, athletic big man.

Draft Express’s Jonathan Givony riffed on JQ’s draft status, saying, “You can’t teach 6’10”, 7’5″ wingspan, and that versatility defensively. There’s a lot to work with there. Think about the Spurs at 20. He’s a pretty interesting guy to pair with Victor Wembanyama.”

Givony said Quaintance possesses freak length, elite rim protection, and a swing contender in the 20s is going to be very happy to take the former top-10 prospect.

Quaintance did not receive a green room invite to the NBA Draft, so wherever he goes, we’ll have to watch his celebration from afar. The first round of the draft will take place on Tuesday, June 23, at 8:00 pm on ESPN, and the second round will pick up on Wednesday, June 24th.