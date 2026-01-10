Jayden Quaintance is listed as OUT for Kentucky vs. Mississippi State

Bad news, BBN. Jayden Quaintance has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State.

Quaintance was the only name listed for Kentucky on Friday night’s SEC Availability Report. The 6-foot-10 sophomore big man has appeared in four games for the Wildcats this season after sitting out for nine months while recovering from a torn ACL. He’s averaged five points and five rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game so far this season.

With these reports, which come out the night before SEC games, players must be listed as out (0% chance to play), doubtful (25% chance to play), questionable (50% chance to play), or probable (75% chance to play). The Availability Report does not require a team to explain why a player’s name is listed.

NEWS: Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance is OUT for tomorrow's game against Mississippi State, per the SEC student-athlete availability report. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 10, 2026

Quaintance, who is a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, made his debut in the Kentucky starting lineup just a couple of days ago during the Wildcats’ loss to Missouri at home. He finished with one point and four rebounds in 18 minutes of action before sitting out the final 9:21 of the second half. Head coach Mark Pope went with Malachi Moreno and Brandon Garrison as his bigs down the stretch instead, which saw Missouri close the game on a 15-2 run en route to a 73-68 victory.

After an impressive debut for the ‘Cats in a comeback win over St. John’s on Dec. 20, in which Quaintance posted 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, he has recorded a combined 10 points and 12 rebounds in the three games since.

Pope will have to rely on Moreno and Garrison even more this weekend, but this time for an entire game against Mississippi State. Kentucky will host the Bulldogs (10-5) on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

