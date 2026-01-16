Jayden Quaintance not expected to play vs. Tennessee

The SEC Availability Report doesn’t drop until tonight, but you can go ahead and prepare yourself to see Jayden Quaintance listed as out. Sources tell KSR’s Jack Pilgrim that the sophomore center is expected to miss his third straight game with swelling in his knee. Jeff Gooman first reported the news on Twitter this morning.

Quaintance hasn’t played since Kentucky’s loss to Missouri last week. He started that game and played 18 minutes, finishing with four rebounds, one point, one assist, one steal, and a block in the 73-68 loss. He also had two turnovers and four fouls. In the game prior at Alabama, he had five points, six rebounds, a steal, and an assist in 24 minutes.

“I wouldn’t even call JQ struggling,” Mark Pope said after the loss to Missouri. “Guys, he has not played basketball in 10 months, and he’s coming back from a massive injury. The fact that he was on the floor for 17 minutes and played with that kind of physicality, he’s tremendous. So, he’s going to get better every single day, and he’s a superstar in the making.

“You know, it’s hard. This is a hard process for him. There’s no doubt about it. I was proud of him for stepping into the starting lineup and coming out being competitive and physical, and he’s going to get better and better.

After rehabbing from ACL surgery last March, Quaintance made his debut against St. John’s in the CBS Sports Classic, posting 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. He’s still projected to be a top-ten draft pick, listed No. 8 in ESPN’s latest mock draft. Before the LSU game, Pope said that Quaintance’s swelling is just part of the recovery process and that he was improving.

“He has progressed. He has made progress, feeling better. We did some more testing, so that’s an ongoing thing, too, that we’re going to probably figure out more about in the next couple of days as we kind of do consults.”

Kentucky has found some frontcourt chemistry with Andrija Jelavic and Malachi Moreno. Hopefully, that continues at Tennessee tomorrow.

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : 12:00 p.m. ET

: 12:00 p.m. ET TV : ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas)

: ESPN (Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 380

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

