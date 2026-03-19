Jayden Quaintance opens up on 'frustrating' recovery, likelihood of March Madness return

Kentucky has only gotten four games out of Jayden Quaintance coming off a long wait for his debut in late December and setbacks in early January that have kept him off the floor ever since, last suiting up against Missouri on Jan. 7. There was the high of his 10-point, eight-rebound, two-block effort in the 78-66 win over No. 22 St. John’s, but since then, his time in Lexington can only be seen as a missed opportunity for all parties involved.

Could there be a light at the end of the tunnel, though, and turn this unfortunate situation into a feel-good story during March Madness? Mark Pope said going into the NCAA Tournament that while Quaintance is ‘making progress,’ he ‘(doesn’t) think he’s going to be able to cross the line before this weekend — although, you never know for sure.’

For the first time since his last appearance in the blue and white, Quaintance shared his side of the story on Thursday ahead of Kentucky’s opening-round matchup vs. No. 10 seed Santa Clara on Friday.

“Yeah, just again focusing on rehab, trying to make sure everything’s going well, keeping things on the up and up with my knee. Things have been going pretty well, trying to get rid of the swelling,” he said. “I feel like we’ve been making progress. Haven’t been going as fast as I’d want to, obviously, but we’ve been making progress still.”

Swelling has been the extent of Quaintance’s specific health updates from Pope since his second absence began two-plus months ago. He dug deeper into the recovery process and what the training staff has done to address the reaggravation, sharing for the first time that he’s gotten both a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and a steroid shot in an effort to get back on the floor. That, plus icing and natural healing methods.

“We’ve tried a PRP shot, a steroid shot recently I’ve taken — different shots. A lot of icing, a lot of different treatment things to try and reduce the swelling as much as possible naturally,” he continued. “Again, just getting rid of the swelling has been the main focus.”

As for his availability this weekend and beyond, he didn’t participate during Kentucky’s open practice on Thursday and said things are still up in the air this point forward. Quaintance has to get back on the floor first before he can play in a live game.

And, considering tomorrow isn’t promised in this event once the ball is tipped, he has to play that by ear.

“It depends how fast we ramp up. Again, I have the strength to retain, but the swelling has still kind of been lingering around,” he said. “I haven’t done too much stuff on court in a long time, so I’d have to kind of reinitiate slowly into that, but it’s probably unlikely currently.”

Quaintance has taken heat for his extended absence and the lack of clarity regarding his status until now, but stressed that he is ‘not a social media person’ — and doesn’t even run his own accounts.

“People are going to say what they’re going to say,” he said. “… That’s not really something that concerns me too much. I just focus on what I can control.”

He’s more concerned about his own frustration with the process and having the game ripped away from him almost immediately after getting it back coming off the first major injury of his career. Quaintance wanted to make an impact with this team and help the Wildcats win more games, but his knee hasn’t cooperated.

In the meantime, he’s done his best to be the ultimate cheerlead and contribute in other ways, however possible.

“It’s frustrating. I’ve been here every step, watching my guys try and fight it out. They’ve been doing well without me. They’ve still been fighting, they’ve still been doing their thing, but it is kind of frustrating to be on the sidelines, not really able to help in the way I want to. … I’m still at every practice. I’m still at every game. I’m always cheering and rooting for my people.

“I have a good support system around me and they know that I’m doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. They know how much this means to me. Just trying to keep my head straight and focus on things I can control.”