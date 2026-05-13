Jayden Quaintance opens up on shutdown that ended Kentucky career after four games

Why did Jayden Quaintance‘s career as a Kentucky Wildcat end after four games in Lexington? The former five-star recruit and Arizona State transfer opened up on the lingering knee issue that kept him off the floor and made him the subject of controversy to wrap up his time in college basketball before entering the 2026 NBA Draft.

At the Draft Combine in Chicago, Quaintance told reporters that swelling was problematic once the ramp-up process began in December and continued after he started games. In his eyes, though, the biggest issue came down to the limited on-court work he was able to go through before live game action, ultimately suiting up against St. John’s before testing his knee enough.

At the end of the day, the potential lottery pick wanted to be on the floor, earlier and more often, than he was allowed to be as a Wildcat. And that’s how we got to where we are today, Quaintance off to the NBA with only four games in the blue and white to show for it.

“It was the swelling — my knee swelled up a lot, even after the games when I was feeling good,” he told reporters. “Going into the games, obviously the load placed on you is a problem. I only got one full practice in before the St. John’s game. I wasn’t able to do full practices the whole time. I wasn’t allowed to practice on my own at all, like, get extra shots or get extra workouts or get extra conditioning.

“Everything was kind of team-mandated, just 15 practices and lifts, so I wasn’t able to do as much as I wanted to in that aspect. So we just had to monitor the swelling and monitor the games after that.”

Quaintance opened up on the specifics of the swelling and treatment in an effort to get back on the floor late in SEC play or the start of the postseason, only to call a return unlikely following a failed race against the clock during March Madness. He told KSR that he got both a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection and a steroid shot to go with icing and natural healing methods — none of it enough to play, unfortunately.

“We’ve tried a PRP shot, a steroid shot recently I’ve taken — different shots. A lot of icing, a lot of different treatment things to try and reduce the swelling as much as possible naturally,” he said. “Again, just getting rid of the swelling has been the main focus. … It’s frustrating. I’ve been here every step, watching my guys try and fight it out. They’ve been doing well without me. They’ve still been fighting, they’ve still been doing their thing, but it is kind of frustrating to be on the sidelines, not really able to help in the way I want to. … I’m still at every practice. I’m still at every game. I’m always cheering and rooting for my people.

“I have a good support system around me and they know that I’m doing everything I can to get back as soon as possible. They know how much this means to me. Just trying to keep my head straight and focus on things I can control.”

Now, he’s at the Draft Combine, working out for teams and going through the interview process ahead of his big day in June. He turned heads with his measurements, coming in at 6’9″ barefoot and 253 pounds to go with a massive 7’5.25″ wingspan and a 9’1″ standing reach. That was after being listed at 6’10.5″ and 255 pounds in Lexington while measuring in with a 7’3″ wingspan and a 9’0.5″ standing reach at UK’s Pro Day event last fall.

He finished his career averaging 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.5 minutes per game at Kentucky, highlighted by that 10-point, eight-rebound, two-block effort in the 78-66 win vs. St. John’s in his debut. Prior to his time at UK, he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes per contest at Arizona State before tearing his ACL in February 2025.

Today, he says he’s 95 percent healthy and ready to prove himself at the next level after a frustrating season as a Wildcat.

“He would just be proud of me, tell me to keep going and stay focused with the work ethic that’s gotten me to this point,” Quaintance said of what his younger self would tell him about seeing his dream come true in the NBA. “He’d tell me to stay focused and stay dedicated to the craft.”

We’ll see where that dream leads him on draft night, set for June 23 in Brooklyn.