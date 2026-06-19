Jayden Quaintance, Otega Oweh both projected picks in ESPN's final 2026 draft rankings

We already knew Jayden Quaintance was on the outside looking in as a former projected lottery pick who did not receive a green room invite at the 2026 NBA Draft — 24 players will be in Brooklyn to begin the two-night event starting Tuesday, June 23, but not the Kentucky forward prospect. Franchise presidents and general managers vote on those attendees based on who they expect to be drafted first, so you can do the unfortunate math there.

The 6-foot-10 physical specimen is still going to hear his name called next week, however, and there’s a solid chance he’s joined by Wildcat teammate Otega Oweh.

ESPN released its final 2026 draft rankings just four days away from the big night, and both UK representatives are in the top 60.

We’ll start with Quaintance, maybe the most polarizing player in the draft. He comes in at No. 22 overall, with Jeremy Woo describing him as an obvious first-round talent with obvious medical concerns. If he can stay healthy, one NBA franchise is walking away with a steal. If not, he could bust.

“Quaintance is a powerful athlete with excellent length and great defensive upside. He has the tools to excel as a play-finisher and rim-runner, capable of playing above the rim and bullying weaker bigs,” Woo wrote. “Quaintance doesn’t shoot from range or offer much skill upside on the offensive end. He’s undersized for a center, though he has great length. There are concerns about the health of his knee as he continues to work his way back from a February 2025 ACL injury.

“If Quaintance can return to full health, he has all the talent to succeed as a rotational center, with physical ability that outweighs the other warts in his game. It remains to be seen how his knee injury will impact his place on draft boards, but he’s an obvious first-round talent if he gets back on track physically.”

Then we have Oweh, who sits right on the edge of draft consideration at No. 60 overall — the very last pick in 2026.

It aligns with recent second-round buzz for the former Wildcat star, with multiple outlets not only including him in their mocks, but pushing him away from that UDFA line and firmly into draft territory.

It’s similar to the deal with Koby Brea and Amari Williams last year as likely picks, but stock somewhat all over the place, considering fit and need for teams prioritizing value in hopes of finding rotation pieces. They both heard their names called on day two. Oweh is quickly trending toward the same result.

We’re just a few days away from Mock Draft SZN coming to a close and the legendary jingle hitting our ears, marking the official start of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Where will Quaintance and Oweh be taking their talents?