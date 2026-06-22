Where Jayden Quaintance, Otega Oweh stand in NBA Mock Drafts on Draft Eve

Believe it or not, the NBA Draft starts tomorrow night, the first time since 2005 that the event has begun on a Tuesday. As we enter the final hours, it’s still not clear who the Washington Wizards will take with the first pick, AJ Dybantsa or Darryn Peterson, and the impact a potential trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo could have on it all. When it comes to Kentucky’s pro hopefuls, it’s looking increasingly likely that Jayden Quaintance will be selected in the late first round, while Otega Oweh could hear his name called toward the end of the second round on Wednesday night.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo updated his mock draft this morning. Quaintance, once projected to be a lottery or mid-first round pick, is down to No. 27 to the Boston Celtics. The 18-year-old’s stock has fallen in recent weeks due to concern over his knee, to the point that he did not receive a green room invitation. Quaintance played just four games for Kentucky this past season after rehabbing from ACL surgery. Woo reports that multiple teams are worried Quaintance may miss time next season due to his knee, but still has a lot of value.

“Still, teams love his talent and physical tools as a vertical spacing 5-man and see major upside if he can get back to full strength. Where Quaintance ultimately lands will depend on individual teams’ comfort level selecting him. There remains enough enthusiasm around his ability that it’s hard to see him falling all the way out of the first. A team like Boston could afford to be patient with him.”

Otega Oweh is not listed in Woo’s two-round mock draft, but ranks No. 60 on his big board, putting him right on the cusp of being drafted. Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor has Oweh getting drafted by the reigning World Champion New York Knicks at No. 55. The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie projects him to go a pick later, No. 56, to the Chicago Bulls. New York would be a pretty sweet landing spot for Oweh, who grew up in Newark, New Jersey, so fingers crossed.

“As a 6-4 wing with a strong frame, Oweh became one of the best slashing wings in college basketball and had one of the great games of the season with 35/8/7 against Santa Clara in the opening round of March Madness with a buzzer-beater to force overtime,” O’Connor wrote. “At the next level, though, he doesn’t project to be a primary creator because of his shaky handle and jumper, so the odds are he’ll need to adapt as a role player. Fortunately, he has a ton of those skills as a cutter, connective passer, and versatile defender.”

Another former Cat is projected to hear his name called this week: Ugonna Onyenso. After spending his first two seasons at Kentucky, Ugo transferred to Kansas State, and then to Virginia, where he finished his college career. He’s projected to hear his name called in the early to mid-second round of most mock drafts. Woo and Vecenice have him going No. 46 to the Orlando Magic, while O’Connor has him at No. 41 to the Houston Rockets.

Soon, we’ll know for sure. The first round tips off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN, with the second round taking place Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Until then, here are the latest mocks. I’m sure there will be a few more updates before the action begins, almost certainly if Giannis is indeed traded.

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