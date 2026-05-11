Jayden Quaintance posts impressive measurements at NBA Draft Combine

There may still be injury questions about Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance at the NBA Draft Combine, but he answered any that teams could have had about his physical measurements in Chicago.

Listed at 6’10.5″ and 255 pounds in Lexington, the potential lottery pick came in at 6’9″ barefoot and 253 pounds to go with a massive 7’5.25″ wingspan and a 9’1″ standing reach, according to Jonathan Givony of Draft Express.

Interestingly enough, Quaintance had a 7’3″ wingspan and a 9’0.5″ standing reach at UK’s Pro Day event last fall. Those measurements also included a hand width of 11.25″ and a hand length of 9.5″.

“Quaintance grew an inch over the past two years and has extremely impressive dimensions for an NBA big man,” Givony said of the former Wildcat.

Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance measured 6'9 barefoot and 253 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine, with a 7'5.25 wingspan and 9'1 standing reach.



Quaintance grew an inch over the past two years and has extremely impressive dimensions for an NBA big man. pic.twitter.com/UT2Ykty8c3 — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2026

He was limited to four games in Lexington due to a knee injury, averaging 5.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 16.5 minutes played per contest. Quaintance’s debut in Kentucky’s 78-66 win vs. No. 22 St. John’s was one of the top highlights of the season, finishing with 10 points on 5-7 shooting with eight rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes off the bench.

Prior to his time at UK, he averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 29.7 minutes per game at Arizona State before tearing his ACL in February 2025.

“The last two years have been the most challenging and rewarding of my life. I experienced highs I could only dream of as a kid, and lows that are every athlete’s worst nightmare. Through it all, I learned so much about myself and grew as a man,” he told KSR of his decision to enter the 2026 NBA Draft. “My college journey didn’t end the way anyone hoped, but I’m thankful for the unwavering support along the way.

“Thank you to Coach Cal for taking a chance on me out of high school, and Bobby Hurley and Mark Pope for believing in me and preparing me for this moment. My full-circle experience with Kentucky has been the opportunity of a lifetime. I still remember that roar at Rupp Arena after I signed in 2024, and seeing it through with the St. John’s win in Catlanta for my first game back is something I’ll always cherish.

“Like you, I wanted more, but I hope Big Blue Nation continues to support me as I chase my dreams. I’ll always bleed blue and proudly represent the Wildcats. With that being said, I’d like to announce that I will be entering the 2026 NBA Draft.”

Quaintance will not participate in five-on-five scrimmaging this week in Chicago, but with ESPN projecting the former Wildcat as the No. 15 overall pick in the outlet’s latest mock draft as things stand anyway, today’s news certainly won’t hurt.