Jayden Quaintance selected by the Spurs with the No. 20 pick in 2026 NBA Draft

Jayden Quaintance‘s time in Lexington was short, but a long professional career hopefully awaits him.

During the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, Quaintance was taken with the No. 20 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs. The 6-foot-10 center becomes the 61st first-round pick in Kentucky men’s basketball history, one ahead of Duke for most all-time.

Still only 18 years old, Quaintance saw his stock slip from an expected lottery pick to a major question mark throughout the pre-draft process. After tearing his ACL in February 2025 as a freshman at Arizona State, he still hasn’t quite recovered from that injury. He appeared in just four games as a Wildcat in 2025-26, averaging five points and five rebounds in 16.8 minutes per outing before being shut down for the remainder of the season.

That being said, this could end up being a great value pick for the Spurs. The injury history is real, but his talent and production pre-injury were also real. Pairing him next to Victor Wembanyama could form a devastating defensive frontcourt. If JQ can get back to where he was before the ACL tear, San Antonio just got itself a good one.

Quaintance’s time at Kentucky didn’t go as anyone planned. It’s easy to forget that he originally committed to the Wildcats out of high school when John Calipari was still head coach. He later landed at Arizona State following Calipari’s departure, immediately standing out as one of the best defensive players in all of college basketball at just 17 years old. Quaintance averaged 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game with the Sun Devils in 24 games (making the Big 12 All-Defensive Team) before suffering his injury.

Despite being expected to miss a large chunk of the 2025-26 season, Quaintance entered the transfer portal last offseason and was among the top available players. On3 had him ranked as the No. 4 overall portal prospect before he re-committed to UK, this time to play for Mark Pope. Quaintance made his long-awaited Kentucky debut on Dec. 20 against St. John’s, posting 10 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in a massive win over Rick Pitino‘s squad.

But his play did not carry over in the following three games against Bellarmine, Alabama, and Missouri. Swelling in his injured knee put him back on the bench, where he would remain for the rest of the season. While that allowed Malachi Moreno to develop into an All-SEC Freshman performer as the starting center, it hurt Kentucky’s overall talent. What could have happened had Quaintance been fully healthy once he took the floor will be one of the more notable “what ifs” of the Pope era.

None of that matters now, though. Quaintance is off to the NBA, where he has a chance to put the injury behind him and turn into one of the best steals of the draft.