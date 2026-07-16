Jayden Quaintance undergoes successful clean-up surgery on his knee

Jayden Quaintance is back on the road to recovery. The former Kentucky Wildcat underwent successful surgery on his right knee on Wednesday, the San Antonio Spurs announced. The procedure was to clean up his meniscus following his ACL injury, surgery, and rehab in 2025, which continued through his lone season at Kentucky.

The Spurs selected Quaintance No. 20 in last month’s NBA Draft knowing he would require the surgery. Quaintance initially tore his ACL in February 2025 during his freshman season at Arizona State, and after surgery and rehab, took the court again for Kentucky that December, making his debut as a Wildcat vs. St. John’s. Quaintance played great in that game, finishing with 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 blocks in just 17 minutes; however, he would go on to play just three more games in a Kentucky uniform due to swelling in his knee.

Once the season was over, Quaintance declared for the draft. In June, Jack Pilgrim reported that Quaintance and his family sought a second opinion from Dr. Riley Williams III, the head team physician and orthopedic surgeon for the Brooklyn Nets who is famous for performing surgery on Paul George’s gruesome open tibia-fibula fracture with USA Basketball in 2014. Dr. Williams recommended a follow-up procedure that would keep Quaintance off the floor for another six months, but would finally put the ACL injury behind him for good.

With that in mind — and Victor Wembanyama already on the roster — the Spurs took a shot on Quaintance with the No. 20 pick. He may not take the floor this calendar year, but the Spurs can afford to wait until he’s fully healthy and ready to be an enforcer alongside Wembanyama, which could make for one of the most formidable frontcourts in the league.

Best of luck to Quaintance in his recovery. Time to take it easy and challenge Wemby to some battles on the chessboard.