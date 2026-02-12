Jayden Quaintance's return is 'not imminent' as Kentucky manages 'a little bit of swelling'
Florida has one of the toughest, most physical frontcourts in college basketball, but Kentucky is not expected to have its counterpunch ready in time for the trip to Gainesville — or anytime soon, according to Mark Pope.
Jayden Quaintance has missed the Wildcats’ last nine games due to knee soreness, last suiting up in the home loss to Missouri before the team won eight of those nine. What’s the latest on the potential lottery pick’s status as they go for a ninth win in ten tries for the top spot in the SEC?
A return-to-play ramp-up has not even begun, let alone worrying about the specific date he’ll suit up again. We’re still a ways away from any of that.
“So, we started him on just a very, very, very light — not even return to play just a little rehab,” Pope said Thursday. “And there’s just a little bit of swelling that came back. So, we’re managing that. But it’s not imminent right now.”
With only seven games left in the regular season, will there ever come a point where Pope decides to publicly rule him out — or Kam Williams with his broken foot, for that matter — the rest of the year?
“No, because they’re they’re massively important for this team,” Pope continued. “And they’re difference-makers, for sure. We going to take them if we can get them.
“And if we didn’t have this conversation every day, what would we talk about?”
Like it or not, it looks like the questions are going to keep coming as the wait continues for JQ. Keep in mind, we’re only three weeks away from the end of the regular season, four from the SEC Tournament and five from March Madness.
The clock is ticking…
