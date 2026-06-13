J.B. Holmes will play in major championship for first time since 2019 at U.S. Open

J.B. Holmes has not played in a major championship since 2019. That will change next week at Shinnecock Hills.

The former Kentucky Wildcat has earned a spot back in the national championship. This Campbellsville native qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open at age 44 after firing a nine-under at Lake Golf and Country Club earlier this week.

J.B. Holmes gets it done on Golf's Longest Day 🙌



The five-time PGA Tour winner is on his way back to the @USOpenGolf for the first time in seven years pic.twitter.com/I8cRa9bPCh — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 8, 2026

Holmes is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour with a top-five finish at the Masters (T-4 in 2016) and the Open Championship (3 in 2016). However, that last win occurred at the Genesis Open in Feb. 2019. The Kentucky native played in all four major championships that season for just the fifth time in his career. Holmes was the first and second-round leader in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush that year but fired a 16-over 87 to go from third place to 67th on Sunday. We haven’t seen Holmes on the major championship scene since. That will change next weekend in New York.

The Taylor County High product will attempt to make some noise on Father’s Day weekend in one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year.

J.B. Holmes in the U.S. Open

Year Course Final Result 2003 Olympia Fields Missed Cut 2006 Winged Foot T-48 2008 Torrey Pines Missed Cut 2009 Bethpage Black T-27 2014 Pinehurst (Course No. 2) T-17 2015 Chambers Bay T-27 2016 Oakmont Missed Cut 2017 Erin Hills 12 2019 Pebble Beach Missed Cut

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