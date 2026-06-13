J.B. Holmes will play in major championship for first time since 2019 at U.S. Open
J.B. Holmes has not played in a major championship since 2019. That will change next week at Shinnecock Hills.
The former Kentucky Wildcat has earned a spot back in the national championship. This Campbellsville native qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open at age 44 after firing a nine-under at Lake Golf and Country Club earlier this week.
Holmes is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour with a top-five finish at the Masters (T-4 in 2016) and the Open Championship (3 in 2016). However, that last win occurred at the Genesis Open in Feb. 2019. The Kentucky native played in all four major championships that season for just the fifth time in his career. Holmes was the first and second-round leader in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush that year but fired a 16-over 87 to go from third place to 67th on Sunday. We haven’t seen Holmes on the major championship scene since. That will change next weekend in New York.
The Taylor County High product will attempt to make some noise on Father’s Day weekend in one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year.
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J.B. Holmes in the U.S. Open
|Year
|Course
|Final Result
|2003
|Olympia Fields
|Missed Cut
|2006
|Winged Foot
|T-48
|2008
|Torrey Pines
|Missed Cut
|2009
|Bethpage Black
|T-27
|2014
|Pinehurst (Course No. 2)
|T-17
|2015
|Chambers Bay
|T-27
|2016
|Oakmont
|Missed Cut
|2017
|Erin Hills
|12
|2019
|Pebble Beach
|Missed Cut
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