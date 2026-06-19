J.B. Holmes cards 5-over first round in return at U.S. Open

J.B. Holmes has not played in a major championship since 2019. That changed on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills.

The former Kentucky Wildcat earned a spot back in the national championship during the Longest Day in Golf ahead of the 2026 U.S. Open. This Campbellsville native qualified for the 2026 U.S. Open at age 44 after firing a nine-under at Lake Golf and Country Club earlier this week. He returned to one of the biggest stages in golf on Thursday.

Holmes fired a five-over 75 with two birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey. Holmes was strong around the green but lost strokes elsewhere. The professional golfer will need to make a big push on Friday to make the cut.

J.B. Holmes is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour with a top-five finish at the Masters (T-4 in 2016) and the Open Championship (3 in 2016). However, that last win occurred at the Genesis Open in Feb. 2019. The Kentucky native played in all four major championships that season for just the fifth time in his career. Holmes was the first and second-round leader in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush that year but fired a 16-over 87 to go from third place to 67th on Sunday. We haven’t seen Holmes on the major championship scene since. Now he’s trying to make a splash this weekend in New York.

The action will continue on Friday morning after Thursday featured a two-hour fog delay in the morning.

J.B. Holmes in the U.S. Open