Jeff Goodman and Rob Dauster will host KSR tomorrow in a Field of 68 takeover

Oh, this should be good. Jeff Goodman and KSR meetups are never boring, that’s for sure — remember when we almost got in a car wreck with The Field of 68 crew on our way to the airport in Lexington the last time they were in town for a Kentucky summer practice?

If this time is like the others, we’re certainly in for a treat.

Goodman and Rob Dauster will be hosting KSR on Monday, LIVE from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET. They’ll be talking all things Mark Pope and the Wildcats as they enter year three, including a roster breakdown with all 14 players on campus and whether this group is capable of making a serious run as currently constructed.

What kind of needle-mover was Milan Momcilovic’s addition? Who are the wild cards and sleepers? Any players they aren’t as high on as others? That’s what The Field of 68 crew is here for.

From there, it’ll be a jam-packed, star-studded week of KSR. That includes a return appearance from the Pardon My Take crew with Big Cat and PFT on Tuesday, followed by a pair of former Wildcats joining the show on Wednesday in AJ Stewart and Perry Stevenson. Maggie Davis of BBN Tonight will wrap things up on Thursday — and I hear she’ll be bringing on a very average special guest with the okayest Kentucky basketball knowledge (it’s me).

One way or another, it’s gonna be a fun week of radio talking about the Cats.

What guests are you most looking forward to hearing from? Will Jeff Goodman be on his best behavior on Monday for Big Blue Nation? Does Pardon My Take put Mark Pope on the hot seat as they did for Coach Cal year after year? What stories will AJ Stewart and Perry Stevenson tell after playing for Billy Gillispie way back when?

Tune in over the next several days to find out.