Jeff Teague shares wild Billy G story, Marquis Teague talks Kentucky on Club 520 podcast

In case you didn’t know, the funniest podcast in basketball is Club 520, hosted by Jeff Teague and his friends. Jeff’s younger brother, former UK point guard Marquis Teague, joined the show last year, adding a Kentucky connection to the 520 Club set.

Kentucky Basketball came up on their show this week, part of the NCAA Tournament weekend recap. In it, Jeff Teague, who starred at Wake Forest from 2007-09, told a story about the time Billy Gillispie called him out of the blue to tell him he would never play in Lexington.

According to Jeff, coaches cold-called him the summer before his freshman season in Winston-Salem after head coach Skip Prosser passed away unexpectedly. Gillispie was one of the coaches who called, but not to recruit the four-star point guard who eventually became an NBA All-Star. He called to say he would never play at UK.

“He told me, ‘you cannot play here,'” Teague said. “I don’t know why he called me, I guess the NCAA gave us, like, waivers, and I don’t know why he called me, telling me I wasn’t good enough… I wasn’t even looking at Kentucky.”

Laughing, Marquis added, “All (Gillispie) had to do was not get on the phone.”

The Billy Gillispie talk continued when Jeff revealed that Jodie Meeks once told him that Gillispie got mad at him when he scored 50 points. Kentucky fans who watched Meeks know that to be true as well.

Watch the brief clip shared on Club 520’s socials below. The language is very not safe for work, so proceed with caution.

Marquis Teague on Kentucky

Other Kentucky matters came up in the conversation, including Tubby Smith, John Calipari, and Jayden Quaintance.

Marquis Teague defended the latter’s absence this season when pushed about Quantaince making a couple of million dollars to score 20 points, saying, “He’s been hurt, bro. If you’re hurt, you’re hurt.”

On the topic of Calipari, Marquis made it clear that he supports Kentucky and Calipari, his coach, as the co-hosts took their digs about Arkansas and at some of Kentucky’s former players for picking the Hogs.

You can hear the whole show below. Again, the language is very R-rated and not for everyone, but a funny discussion about Billy G and the Wildcats. It starts at the 16:00 mark.