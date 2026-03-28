Jelkin deals, Kentucky takes opener at LSU

Jaxon Jelkin delivered eight dominant innings on the mound Friday to get Kentucky’s three-game weekend series at LSU started on a winning note.

The junior right-hander held the Tigers to just two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out seven to highlight the No. 18 Wildcats’ 7-4 win at Alex Box Stadium.

Jelkin improved to 6-0 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.81. He threw 80 of his 114 pitches for strikes. In six starts this year, the Omaha, Neb., native has struck out 44 batters and walked only nine.

Kentucky (21-4, 5-2 SEC) made the most of its seven hits — including three by Ethan Hindle — by taking advantage of seven walks and two hit batsmen to create a lot of early traffic in the game.

The Cats took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with the help of an LSU wild pitch before extending their lead to 4-0 in the second on an RBI single by Jayce Tharnish, a bases-loaded walk to Tyler Bell, and a sac-fly by Hudson Brown.

LSU (17-10, 2-5 SEC) fought back with a pair of runs in the third inning on a two-run single by Derek Curiel, but it proved to be the only sustained threat against Jelkin in the game.

It remained 4-2 until Kentucky broke through with three big insurance runs in the seventh inning. An RBI double by Hindle, an RBI grounder by Tagger Tyson, and a sac-fly by Carson Hansen produced the runs.

They proved to be important as the Tigers got to UK reliever Nile Adcock for a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Casan Evans (2-1) started and took the loss for LSU. He allowed four runs on four hits, six walks, and a hit batter over six innings on the mound. Unlike UK’s Jelkin, he struggled to find the zone, throwing only 53 of 100 pitches for strikes.

Seth Dardar led the Tigers at the plate with a 3-for-4 night that produced three doubles.

The game marked a return to shortstop for the Cats’ Tyler Bell. The sophomore standout had been serving as a designated hitter since returning from a shoulder injury he sustained in UK’s first game of the season.

Up Next

The series resumes on Saturday with Game 2 slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET. Nate Harris (3-1, 4.97 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for the Cats against the Tigers’ William Schmidt (3-1, 3.00 ERA) in a battle of sophomore right-handers.