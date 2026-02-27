Jelkin dominates as Kentucky wins 3-1 to open series with St. John's

Jaxon Jelkin continued his impressive start to the 2026 season to help No. 22 Kentucky open its series against St. John’s with a victory.

Jelkin, a senior right-handed pitcher, improved to 3-0 on the season with 7.1 innings of dominant work in a 3-1 win on Friday at Kentucky Proud Park. He allowed only one run (unearned) on two hits and a walk while striking out eight.

In doing so, Jelkin lowered his season ERA to 0.55 with only seven hits allowed in 16.1 innings pitched. He has struck out 25 and walked just three.

Jack Bennett picked up his second save of the season by recording the final five outs for the Cats. He got out of a first-and-third, one-out situation in the eighth inning to keep the score at 3-1.

It marked the 300th win for Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione in his 10th season in Lexington.

Kentucky (7-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when Tyler Cerny launched a solo home run — his first of the season — over the wall in center field.

Cerny was in the middle of the action again in the fourth inning when he doubled off the wall in left field to plate Jayce Tharnish, who led off with a single and stole second.

The Cats made it 3-0 in the fifth after a lead-off single by Carson Hansen. He later came around to score with the help of an error by Red Storm third baseman Jayder Raifstanger.

That accounted for all of the scoring until the eighth inning, when St. John’s (1-7) finally broke through for a run against Jelkin. It wound up being unearned, though, on an error by UK first baseman Hudson Brown, and Jack Bennett got the Cats out of the jam without any further damage.

Up Next

The three-game series resumes on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Junior left-hander Ben Cleaver is scheduled to start on the mound for Kentucky.