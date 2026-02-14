Jelkin shines as Cats roll past UNC Greensboro in season opener

Jaxon Jelkin’s debut with the Kentucky Wildcats could not have gone much better.

The junior pitcher, who sat out last season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery, was dominant in Kentucky’s season opener on Friday at UNC Greensboro, allowing only two hits and striking out 10 batters in four innings to highlight the Cats’ 13-2 win.

Jelkin (1-0), a hard-throwing right-hander, was on a pitch count for his debut. He finished with 58 pitches thrown, 40 for strikes. Among the 14 batters he faced, 12 began with a first-pitch strike.

Unfortunately for UNC Greensboro, Jelkin’s replacement was almost as good. Junior right-hander Connor Mattison, a transfer from Grand Canyon, came out of the UK bullpen and struck out seven of the 14 batters he faced. He allowed just one earned run over 3.2 innings.

The Cats broke a program record for strikeouts in a nine-inning game with 20 as Tristan Hunter closed the game with three punchouts in two innings. The UK staff did not walk a batter.

No matter who was on the mound for Kentucky, they had more than enough run support to make it stress-free.

The Cats banged out 14 hits, including five extra-base hits. Senior second baseman Luke Lawrence hit a grand slam as part of UK’s eight-run third inning, which saw 13 batsmen come to the plate.

Jayce Tharnish, Owen Jenkins, and Ethan Hindle each tripled. Hudson Brown chipped in with a double.

Tharnish, a transfer outfielder from St. Bonaventure, and Jenkins, a freshman catcher from Lexington Catholic, each led UK with three hits. Tharnish also stole three bases and scored a pair of runs.

Noah Chapman (0-1) started and took the loss for UNC Greensboro. He allowed eight runs on six hits and three hit batsmen over just two-plus innings of work. The Spartans’ staff struggled with command in the season opener, hitting six UK batters.

The lone area of concern in an otherwise feel-good win to start the campaign was a potential injury to preseason All-American shortstop Tyler Bell, who had to leave the game in the seventh inning after driving for a ball. He remained down on the field for a few minutes before walking off to get further examination.

*****

Game Ball:

Jaxon Jelkin, Kentucky — Making his debut for the Wildcats and his first start since Tommy John Surgery, the transfer from Houston was sensational. Working on a 65-pitch count, the junior right-hander struck out the first seven batters he faced and finished with 10 punchouts in four shutout innings on the mound.

By The Numbers:

1st – Home run of the season by UK was a grand slam by senior second baseman Luke Lawrence.

2 – HBPs for transfer third baseman Tyler Cerny, who set the career record (45) for being plunked by pitches at Indiana.

3 – Triples for the Cats in the season opener, one each by Jayce Tharnish, Owen Jenkins, and Ethan Hindle.

10th – Season underway for Nick Mingione as Kentucky head coach. He is now 294-192 with the Cats.

20 – Strikeouts by the UK pitching staff broke the old program record of 19 in a nine-inning game.

Up Next:

Kentucky and UNC Greensboro are scheduled to wrap up the series with a Saturday doubleheader due to inclement weather expected in the region for Sunday. Game 2 will begin at 1 p.m. ET with Game 3 starting approximately 45 minutes after the first game ends. Both will be nine-inning games with a run rule of 10 in place.