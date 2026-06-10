Jemma Amoore — Georgia's sister — signs with Kentucky

Kenny Brooks has added even more depth to the backcourt. This time, however, a player with some prior familiarity with the program will enter the fold. Jemma Amoore, the sister of former Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore, has signed with Kentucky.

Amoore will be a junior this upcoming season. She spent the first year of her collegiate career at Sacramento State before ending up at IU Indy last season.

“I’m excited to add Jemma to our family,” Brooks said in a statement. “She is no stranger to BBN and her familiarity to our staff and basketball system will add valuable experience to our talented backcourt. Jemma exemplifies what it means to be a Wildcat!”

The 5-foot-4 guard averaged 1.7 points per game as a Jaguar, making 27 appearances and starting in two of those games. Against Division III Anderson (IN) on Nov. 26, Amoore totaled a season-high 11 points, three rebounds and three assists on 4-5 (1-1 3PT) shooting.

Kentucky already has a five-star freshman in Maddyn Greenway slated to start at point guard, and Asia Boone and Diana Collins will most likely help split backup point guard duties. Amoore will more than likely provide extra depth at the one.

Amoore becomes the fourth transfer portal addition and fifth addition overall of the offseason for Kentucky. Forward Ayanna Patterson transferred in from UConn, while Collins (Alabama) and Me’Arah O’Neal (Florida) came from some of the Wildcats’ SEC foes. Ajša Sivka, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, also signed with Kentucky this offseason.

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