Kentucky is finalist for 3-star safety Jeremiah Proctor

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition came at a position of need when offensive tackle Ian Walker joined the class. There could be some more good news on the wait.

A big summer awaits. Numerous targets will be on campus before the biggest commitment window of the recruiting season. One of those visitors has trimmed his list. Kentucky will get the final visit.

Gainesville (Ga.) High safety Jeremiah Proctor is down to five school. Kentucky made the cut along with Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee.

ELITE (‘27) Safety Jeremiah Proctor is down to 5 schools, he tells me for @247sports.

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Proctor attends Gainesville HS in GA. He is a top Safety prospect in Georgia.

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Where should Jeremiah go? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1gp0C32dXN — Riley Alberts (@CfbRalb) May 9, 2026

Jeremiah Proctor is the No. 770 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The three-star prospect is a top-100 player in Georgia. Florida State (June 5-7), Pittsburgh (June 11-13), and Kentucky (June 19-21) are scheduled to get official visits. The Cats will get the final stop before a decision is likely made this summer.

The good recruiting news continues to roll in for the Kentucky football program. UK is finalist again in another recruitment with an official visit arriving in June.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class