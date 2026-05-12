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Kentucky is finalist for 3-star safety Jeremiah Proctor

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett24 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition came at a position of need when offensive tackle Ian Walker joined the class. There could be some more good news on the wait.

A big summer awaits. Numerous targets will be on campus before the biggest commitment window of the recruiting season. One of those visitors has trimmed his list. Kentucky will get the final visit.

Gainesville (Ga.) High safety Jeremiah Proctor is down to five school. Kentucky made the cut along with Florida State, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Tennessee.

Jeremiah Proctor is the No. 770 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The three-star prospect is a top-100 player in Georgia. Florida State (June 5-7), Pittsburgh (June 11-13), and Kentucky (June 19-21) are scheduled to get official visits. The Cats will get the final stop before a decision is likely made this summer.

The good recruiting news continues to roll in for the Kentucky football program. UK is finalist again in another recruitment with an official visit arriving in June.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 283 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 337 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 408 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 435 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 465 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 556 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 557 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 592 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 658 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 663 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,066 overall)

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2026-05-12