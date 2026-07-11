Jermaine O'Neal Nearly Played for Kentucky until Rick Pitino Intervened

There is a long list of NBA superstars who claim they planned on playing college basketball at Kentucky, only for those plans to change at the eleventh hour. You can add Jermaine O’Neal to that list.

Derek Anderson hosted Tracy McGrady for a visit in Lexington. The No. 1 player in America was lured by the “fully-loaded Eddier Bauers” but ultimately decided to go pro. Dirk Nowitzki was cheering for Kentucky at the 2014 Final Four. That’s because he nearly committed to the Cats on a visit with Scott Padgett after Kentucky won the 1998 National Championship. Draymond Green actually committed to Kentucky, but flipped to Michigan State after Tubby Smith departed in 2007.

The year before McGrady was taken with the ninth pick in the NBA Draft, Kobe Bryant and Jermaine O’Neal were taken in the first 20 picks. He was a bit of a Trail Blazer, pun intended. Three others who chose the path to bypass college — JR Smith, Monta Ellis, and Al Harrington — host a podcast called Str8 to Da League. O’Neal joined them to commiserate, where he revealed that Rick Pitino actually inspired him to take the leap of faith.

“I was going to go to Kentucky. Shout out to Rick Pitino man. Like he recruited me and this was like the realest thing man. My mother loved him man. She loved him,” O’Neal recalled.

“He was sitting in our living room — he came four times on visits — and he said, ‘Look, everything I know about you and your family, the struggles, the things you’re going through.’ He said, ‘We’re going to be good with you, or we’re going to be good without you. Would love to have you, but you should go pro.’ That was the realest thing, bro. When he said that, it made complete sense.”

The bolded quote is the most Pitino quote ever. It was arrogant, completely straightforward, but also 100% true. He had just won his first National Championship and was ready to make another run to the title game. With Ron Mercer and Derek Anderson on the wings and O’Neal in the paint, good luck slowing down that trifecta. What could have been…

Things worked out well for O’Neal in the NBA. He averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game throughout his 18-year career, which reached a crescendo with the Indiana Pacers. Unfortunately, the Malice at the Palace nearly wrecked his career. Despite that setback, he was selected to six NBA All-Star Games and has more than $167 million in career earnings.

You probably saw him on your TV a couple of times last year. His son, Jermaine O’Neal Jr., plays basketball for SMU, and his daughter, Asjia O’Neal, was a star for the Texas volleyball team that took a couple of Ls against the Cats.