Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Jersey Patches are Coming to College Athletics

Nick-Roush-headshotby: Nick Roush1 hour agoRoushKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-23