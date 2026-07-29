JHX Hoops player and staffer will reportedly press charges over TBT fight

There’s never a dull moment in TBT. The dust is still settling from Monday’s heated matchup between JHX Hoops and AfterShocks, specifically, the postgame brawl between Marcus Keene and Jacob Hanna that sent Hanna and Maggie Gehring, JHX Hoops’ content creator, to the hospital.

On Tuesday, TBT suspended Keene, a Central Michigan alum who played for AfterShocks, the Wichita State team, indefinitely, for his part in the incident. After Frank Mason III hit the Elam Ending to secure the win and a spot in the TBT semifinals vs. La Familia, Keene shoved Hanna, who fell into Gehring, causing both to hit the floor and Gehring’s nose to break. Initially, Keene showed no remorse for his actions, tweeting afterward, “#2 from kansas a hoe hahah put him on his back.”

That tweet was eventually deleted, and on Tuesday night, Keene posted a lengthy apology on Twitter, finally admitting full responsibility for his actions. That’s probably because Hanna and Gehring plan to press charges, according to Utah radio host Brice Larson. Hanna was not listed as out on the availability report for tonight’s game vs. La Familia, so he appears to be good to go, but Gehring posted on Instagram that she suffered multiple fractures to her nose and a fractured and severely deviated septum that will likely require reconstructive surgery. Gehring’s friends have set up a GoFundMe to help cover the costs. When she’s not covering JHX Hoops, Gehring is a high school teacher and has an eight-year-old daughter, who witnessed the ugly moment on the court.

Speaking of raising money, Kansas fans are rallying around JHX Hoops, sending the team money on Venmo to help pay for the cost of their charter bus, hotel, and food as they make their way to Lexington for tonight’s game. As La Familia fans, we obviously won’t be contributing, but seeing Jayhawk fans rally around their former players is another reminder of why TBT is so cool.

Meanwhile, La Familia is getting ready in Lexington, practicing on Tuesday at Historic Memorial Coliseum. Thankfully, the only person listed as out on the latest availability report is Marcus Lee — who has yet to play a single game for La Familia — so Andrew Harrison, DeAndre Liggins, and Willie Cauley-Stein will be ready to roll tonight. Mario Maitland was at that practice (because of course he was) and caught up with coach Jon Hood and Archie Goodwin. The vibes appear to be good ahead of tonight’s semifinal (7 p.m. ET, FS1). If you’re going, wear white.

Coach Jon Hood breaks down La Familia’s TBT Final Four mindset.🔥😼 pic.twitter.com/2tmPIssl4x — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) July 29, 2026

One-on-One with Archie Goodwin Before the TBT Final Four! pic.twitter.com/yxMJEOvaMU — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) July 29, 2026

Tonight is the championship of the Alumni Bracket. Last night, the final of the Non-Alumni Bracket was set, with Davis Steel beating Red Rose War Ready and The Mecca knocking off Heartfire Elite. Davis Steel and The Mecca will square off for a spot in the TBT final tomorrow night (7 p.m. ET, FS1).

Interestingly, as we learned on today’s episode of KSR, Davis Steel is sponsored by Davis Sports Corp. & Davis Steel, a tubing and chain-link fencing manufacturing company located in Russell Springs, Ky. Davis Steel used to sponsor La Familia, but this year, it is backing this alumni team, which leads the TBT in scoring (82.7 points per game). Former Arizona Wildcat Gabe York (20.7 ppg) and former Austin Peay star Terry Taylor (12.7 ppg) are Davis Steel’s top scorers. The roster includes former South Carolina players James Reece and Hassani Gravett, and former Iowa point guard Anthony Clemmons.

If La Familia wins tonight and Davis Steel wins tomorrow night, Sunday’s final could be a little awkward. First things first. Beat JHX Hoops.