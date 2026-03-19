If it sounds like Jim Spanarkel hates Kentucky, there's a reason why

Kentucky fans who cannot make the trip to St. Louis will be watching the Wildcats from afar on CBS. The March Madness music and CBS graphics will be a welcome change of pace for Kentucky fans. For decades, the Wildcats split time on CBS and ESPN, but the new TV deal has given the four-letter network exclusive rights to SEC basketball. Kentucky’s only annual appearance on CBS is during December’s Sports Classic.

With every Kentucky basketball game on an ESPN network, it has given Big Blue Nation a heavy dose of Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes. Hearing the same voices over and over is exhausting. But if you thought Kentucky fans were out of the woods, think again. Another annoying announcer is right around the corner.

Jim Spanarkel will sit court-side next to Spero Dedes in St. Louis for Kentucky vs. Santa Clara. You may find yourself asking, “Who is this guy and why does he hate Kentucky?”

The younger generations only know the gray-haired broadcaster from his time on TV. They may not curse every time he is assigned a Kentucky game. Older members of Big Blue Nation probably have a different memory of the broadcaster.

If it sounds like Spanarkel hates Kentucky, he should. Forty-eight years ago, Spanarkel was in St. Louis wearing a Duke uniform. He was the Blue Devils’ Captain, an All-ACC talent, hoping to bring a National Championship to Durham for the first time. Instead, The Goose was Golden.

In the 1978 National Championship Game, Spanarkel shot 50% from the floor to score 21 points, but Duke had no answer for Jack Givens. The Lexington Lefty made 18-27 shots to score 41 points in a 94-88 victory for Kentucky, giving the Wildcats a fifth National Championship, the first without Adolph Rupp on the sideline.

48 years ago, Jim Spanarkel's Duke Blue Devils lost to Kentucky in the National Championship Game in St. Louis.



On Friday he will be sitting court-side, not far from Jack Givens, who are both broadcasting Kentucky's NCAA Tournament Game against Santa Clara. pic.twitter.com/wpVsSnc3Bm — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 19, 2026

Spanarkel spent one more season at Duke. In 1979, he was a Second Team All-American. He ended his career as Duke’s leading scorer, the first player to score more than 2,000 career points. He spent a handful of years in the NBA before an injury ended his basketball career. For almost 30 years, Spanarkel has been a color commentator for CBS.

Does Jim Spanarkel actually hold a decades-long grudge against Kentucky for that National Championship loss? Probably not, but that does not mean Big Blue Nation has to give another Dukie in the media any grace.

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