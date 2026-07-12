Baltimore Orioles select Kentucky signee Jimmy Anderson in fifth round of 2026 MLB Draft

Kentucky will need a new starting shortstop in 2027 after the Colorado Rockies selected Tyler Bell with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. The likely favorite to replace Bell was also selected in the draft this weekend.

JUCO All-American and Kentucky signee Jimmy Anderson was picked by the Baltimore Orioles with the 142nd pick on Sunday.

With their 5th-round pick (No. 142 overall), the @Orioles select Heartland CC shortstop Jimmy Anderson.



Watch live: https://t.co/h080jbn5Dp pic.twitter.com/rWADYUt3aT — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 12, 2026

The Greater Chicago native hit .465 last season just one year after hitting .438 for Heartland (Ill.) Community College. Anderson recorded 40 doubles, seven triples, 36 home runs, 151 RBI, and 32 stolen bases in 111 games over his first two seasons of college baseball. Will that career continue or will Anderson sign?

Any projected Kentucky lineup for next season includes Anderson as an infield replacement. The Cats need to replace Bell and Luke Lawrence up the middle. The junior college transfer can fill one of those defensive spots and hit in the heart of UK’s order but he needs to make it to campus first.

We are now on signing watch for one of Kentucky’s top additions in the latest recruiting class.

MLB Signing Deadline

Players selected over the weekend must make a signing decision quickly. The signing deadline is July 27 at 5 p.m. ET unless a player attends junior college the school year after the draft. Teams that fail to sign a player in the first three rounds will receive a comp pick.

The negotiating window is just over two weeks long. We will know the final destination of Kentucky players and signees soon after the draft.

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The 20-round marathon is off and running in the city of Brotherly Love. Multiple Kentucky players and signees entered this weekend as draftable prospects. Some will have some tough decisions to make after they are selected.

Who will sign? Who will return to school? What will the signing bonus be? KSR is locked in this weekend and will be covering the draft from start to finish. Instant analysis can be found at KSBoard in our official MLB Draft thread. The decisions made over the next few weeks could end up defining Kentucky’s 2027 team as the Bat Cats look to return to Omaha for the second time in program history.

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