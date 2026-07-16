JJ Crawford talks Kentucky recruitment, Mo Williams, and friendship with Tyran Stokes

9:00 a.m. tipoffs on a Thursday don’t seem to bother JJ Crawford. After recovering from a minor sprain over the last week, the ultra-talented, buttery-smooth class of 2029 recruit hit a groove with NW Rotary, dropping 26 points on 6-9 outside shooting in his second outing at Peach Jam.

His 16U squad won by 35 points, but even blowout victories present teaching moments for the still-growing 6-foot-5 guard, who says he expects to add another 2-3 inches to his frame before he’s done growing. NBA legend Chris Paul came over to talk with Crawford and his dad, Jamal, for a quick postgame breakdown. JJ is already considered one of the best high school players in the country, but now that his recruitment is picking up, there is never a bad time to take in advice from one of the game’s all-time greats.

Crawford’s recruitment is picking up quickly. In an interview with reporters following his Thursday performance, he talked about the likes of North Carolina, Michigan, Duke, Arkansas, Oregon, Washington, USC, Alabama, Louisville, and Tennessee. “All those type of schools,” he added.

But the very first school he mentioned was Kentucky.

And while his dad won’t be coaching college ball in Lexington (or anywhere else) next season, the Wildcats are still at the top of Crawford’s mind. UK extended him an offer just a few days ago, his 22nd from a Division I school.

“Happy to get that offer,” Crawford said of the Wildcats. “Kentucky, big school. Everybody dreams of going to that school. It’s just great to get that offer.”

JJ Crawford, ESPN’s No. 1 player in 2029, put on a SHOW in front of Duke and UNC 🚨😮‍💨



🔥 26 PTS

🔥 10-14 FG

🔥 6-9 3PT@JJ1Crawford @JCrossover @NikeEYB pic.twitter.com/d8i7Wkel3w — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) July 16, 2026

Head coach Mark Pope and new assistant coach Mo Williams (who is turning into every Kentucky target’s favorite assistant) have been leading the charge in recruiting Williams. Pope was already familiar with him while recruiting Tyran Stokes, who spent last season playing alongside Crawford for Rainier Beach (WA). Crawford calls Stokes his “big brother”.

Stokes ended up committing to Kansas, but Crawford remembers getting to know Pope a bit throughout that process.

“My dad knew (Williams),” Crawford said. “I knew Pope, because he came to our practices to see Tyran, stuff like that, so I have a little relationship with Pope, too.”

As has been the case with many of Kentucky’s high school recruiting targets, having Williams, someone who had plenty of success in the NBA, on staff is becoming a huge plus in these pitches.

“I think NBA experience is a great thing,” Crawford said of Williams’ time in the league. “NBA experience kind of helps me through the ropes and get through it.”

But as a rising high school sophomore, college is still a ways away. Unofficial visits won’t pop on his radar until next year. Crawford is focusing his summer energy on adding more weight. He was part of the USA squad that just went 7-0 and won gold at the 2026 FIBA U17 World Cup earlier this month. That event actually introduced him to the other side of basketball.

“It showed me how the business of basketball works,” Crawford said, adding that he saw some of his good friends get cut from the team in training camp. At one point, he even thought he was going to get cut.

This is what comes with being a high-level hooper, though. Nothing is given. He’s still in the process of learning that. But Crawford has done nothing but dedicate his life to basketball to this point. Flag football, hockey, tennis, and even karate were given trial runs, but none stuck. It wasn’t dad who got him into the game of basketball, either — it was a natural attraction.

“My first word was ball. You can ask my parents. My first word was ball,” He said. “That was just my favorite thing to do.”

Years and years of success are coming Crawford’s way. Kentucky is trying to be part of it.