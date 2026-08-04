Robby Albarado, A Top-5 Churchill Downs Jockey, Passes Away at 52

Robby Albarado, who ended his career ranked in the Top 25 in all-time wins as a jockey, died Tuesday in Saratoga Springs. He was 52.

Albarado was a staple in the Kentucky horse racing community for decades. Even in retirement, the jockey served as an exercise rider for Kenny McPeek. The trainer recently shared a photo with Albarado after he underwent a procedure to place a stent in his heart.

“He was a very good friend and a top horseman,” McPeek told Horse Racing Nation. “This is rough.”

Albarado won the 2020 Preakness Stakes aboard McPeek’s filly, Swiss Skydiver, who unseated the eventual Horse of the Year, Authentic. Swiss Skydiver is one of only six fillies to win the Preakness Stakes. Following his retirement as a jockey in 2021, he served as the morning exercise rider for Mystik Dan and Thorpedo Anna.

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, Albarado secured his first official win in 1990 at Evangeline Downs. During his three-decade career, he accumulated 5,222 victories. Many of those victories were at Churchill Downs. He ranks fourth in all-time wins beneath the Twin Spires (1,192) and is second only to Pat Day in graded stakes victories at Churchill Downs (87).

Albarado never won the Kentucky Derby, but he tallied three straight Stephen Foster Stakes victories, including one aboard Curlin. The two-time Horse of the Year finished third in the Derby before triumphing at Pimlico and in the 2007 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

“Saying goodbye to someone who left us too soon is extremely difficult,” said Mike Anderson, Churchill Downs Racetrack President. “The Churchill Downs family is saddened by this devastating loss and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and numerous friends.”

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