Jodie Meeks celebrates the anniversary of his 54-point game with Mark Pope and Tom Leach

Wildcat great Jodie Meeks is in his fourth season in the New Orleans Pelicans organization, his second as an assistant on the Pelicans’ coaching staff. But 17 years ago today, Meeks was in Knoxville, Tennessee, setting a new Kentucky single-game scoring record. He gave the Vols 54 on their own floor in an 18-point rivalry game win for the Wildcats, one of the most iconic moments in the history of Kentucky Basketball.

Today, January 13, marks the 17-year anniversary of Meeks’ historic day at Tennessee. To celebrate, he called into last night’s episode of The Mark Pope Show to reminisce on that game and other moments in his Wildcat career. The conversation was part of a new series of player interviews with Pope and host Tom Leach on Pope’s weekly call-in radio show. Watch the entire show here.

“Everything just slowed down” after a cold start

First, Meeks reminded listeners that he started cold that day, even hitting the side of the backboard on his first three-point attempt. He wasn’t feeling well, and his dad, who lived only two hours away in Georgia, nearly skipped the wintry trip to Knoxville because of an early morning the next day. He would’ve regretted that decision. Meeks’ uncle tagged along.

Then, Meeks told Pope and Leach that he nearly stopped shooting threes altogether after a bad warmup and slow start at Tennessee, but gave himself one more look from long range before committing to an inside game for the rest of the night.

“I was like, I’m going to see one more three, and if I miss it, I’m going to start driving. I happened to hit it, and after that, everything just slowed down.”

Everything slowed down to the tune of 10 made three-pointers and a perfect 14-for-14 at the foul line, breaking a 39-year-old record for The Greatest Tradition In College Basketball. His 54-point performance was also the SEC’s best individual performance since the 1980s.

Meeks said he usually counted points in his head in each game, “but that particular night I wasn’t keeping count.”

“That’s 50.”

Hats off to Tom Leach for uncovering more from Jodie Meeks’ record night. Leach tip-toed into the topic, telling Meeks he could leave out any names or the whole story about the player guarding him, if he must.

“Tell the whole story,” Pope interjected. “Don’t hold back. It’s been 17 years. The statute of limitations is over. Let’s hear the truth.”

Meeks didn’t leave out the name.

“Is this the Bobby Maze story we’re talking about?”

“Yes,” Leach confirmed.

“Okay, so before the game—this had nothing to do with Bobby, it was the whole team—DeAndre Liggins, almost—we almost got in a fight with the team, so that kind of riled everybody up. You know, Tennessee with Bruce Pearl, they were always chatty and saying a whole bunch of crazy stuff, so, I was having a good game, so to speak, and (Maze) was guarding me most of the game. He said a little choice words, so I just looked up at the scoreboard—I didn’t even realize I had it—so when I saw I had 50, I just let him know.”

Legend has it that he told Maze, “In case you lost track, that’s 50.”

Happy anniversary to Jodie Meeks and to Bobby Maze.