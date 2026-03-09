Joe Lunardi says Kentucky can improve seeding with SEC Tournament run (and he's got jokes!)

Kentucky’s expensive 2025-26 roster has turned into a punchline within the college basketball world. Even ESPN’s Joe Lunardi couldn’t help but get in on the jokes.

In a press conference with the media on Monday to discuss the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket, Lunardi was asked about Kentucky’s status by Cameron Drummond of the Herald-Leader. Bracket Matrix has the Wildcats as a seven-seed in the NCAAT going into this week’s SEC Tournament. Lunardi believes there is potential for UK to move up in the pecking order, but he made sure to sneak in a (fair, if we’re being honest) joke at Mark Pope‘s expense before explaining why.

“Well, I just got a notice from the NCAA, a new selection criteria that says, if you spend more than $20 million on your team and don’t get the automatic bid, you cannot get an at-large,” Lunardi said. “I don’t know if that’s true. I’m going to have to follow up, but you may want to check on that.”

To clarify, there is no such rule. But he knows that, and I certainly can’t get mad at him for getting a jab in considering how the season has played out. Compared to preseason expectations with a reported $22 million roster, staring down a seven-seed less than a week out from Selection Sunday is not how anyone within the Big Blue Nation expected it all to play out. Injuries have been a real factor, but not to the point where a seven-seed is viewed as acceptable around the Bluegrass.

“All kidding aside, they don’t have a point guard,” Lunardi continued. “That tends to lead to erratic play, in my experience. They sure don’t look consistent enough to circle a lot of times if you’re one of those people who likes to fill out a bracket. They look very much like a win one, lose one in the tournament team… They’re not one of the 16 best teams in the country. They could win the SEC Tournament, I think, and not be seeded as one of the top 16 teams in large part because their resume is erratic.“

All that being said, Lunardi does see a world where Kentucky improves its NCAA Tournament status by a seed line or two with a good run in Nashville. He also acknowledged that, even if Kentucky makes it to the SEC Championship game on Sunday, the Selection Committee doesn’t usually factor those games into seeding decisions anyway. But a few wins could go a long way in improving the Wildcats’ resume.

“Can they be a five or a six (seed)?” Lunardi questioned. “Sure, if they can win two or three games against NCAA (Tournament) level competition while others are losing.”

Kentucky is the 9-seed in the SEC Tournament, opening the event on Wednesday with the very first game against 16-seed LSU. A win over the Tigers would push UK through to Thursday against 8-seed Missouri, which is currently viewed as a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Another win for Kentucky would set up a third matchup with top-seeded Florida.

So there will be opportunities for Kentucky to add more good wins to the resume, but it won’t be an easy road to make it happen.

Join KSR Plus! With a KSR Plus membership, you get access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.