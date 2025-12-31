Former Louisville staffer Joe Miday is joining Kentucky's strength staff

New Kentucky head coach Will Stein continues to make hires as the new leader of this football builds a deep coaching staff. Multiple names emerged on New Year’s Eve.

LSU offensive analyst Nate Dodson will be joining Kentucky’s staff as as assistant quarterbacks coach. Former Louisville head strength and conditioning coach Joe Miday will also be joining Stein’s first staff in Lexington, KSR has learned.

KSR has learned that Joe Miday is expected to be a strength and conditioning coach for Will Stein at Kentucky.



He previously worked at UofL under Petrino and was most recently at Bellarmine. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 31, 2025

Joe Miday joined Louisville’s staff in 2014 as he followed Bobby Petrino from WKU to the ACC. The strength coach spent five seasons with the Cardinals until Petrino was fired during the 2018 season. Stein was on the same staff with Miday in 2014. Before his stint at UofL, the Ohio native was a graduate assistant at Marshall. That led to a multi-year stint as an assistant strength coach for head coaches Mark Snyder and Doc Holliday at Marshall.

Odds are high that Stein will have a strength staff with multiple full-time members. Under Mark Stoops, Kentucky had four full-time strength staffers on the 2025 roster. Some more hires will need to be made, but now there will be at least one coach entrenched in the weight room at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility when players return to campus for the spring semester and winter workouts.

